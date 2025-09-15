77th Primetime Emmys: Seth Rogen picks first award for ceremony for ‘The Studio’

LOS ANGELES: The Canadian actor-comedian Seth Rogen became the first artiste to pick the trophy at the ongoing 77th edition of the Primetime Emmy Awards.

The actor clinched the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his performance in the satirical cringe comedy series ‘The Studio’. The show has earned a total of 23 nominations.

‘The Studio’, which is co-created by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, and Frida Perez, premiered on March 26, 2025 on Apple TV+. The show follows Matt Remick (essayed by Seth Rogen), the newly appointed head of Continental Studios, as he navigates the chaotic intersection of corporate demands and artistic integrity in Hollywood.

The series features a stellar ensemble cast, including Catherine O'Hara, Ike Barinholtz, Chase Sui Wonders, and Kathryn Hahn. It also features guest appearances from Martin Scorsese, Charlize Theron, and Ron Howard. ‘The Studio’ has been lauded for its incisive humor and industry insights, earning a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The show has been renewed for a second season following its critical acclaim.

For the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards programs from services like Apple TV+, Netflix, and Amazon Prime dominated nominations, highlighting the industry's changing dynamics. The ceremony emphasized both creative and technical excellence across genres, from comedy to drama, reality, and limited series. It also recognized emerging talent and celebrated established icons. With its blend of traditional and digital platforms, the event underscored the expanding reach and influence of television in global entertainment.

The award ceremony is currently underway at the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, California. The ceremony is hosted by Nate Bargatze, and is available on with CBS and Paramount+. Viewers in India can watch the ceremony on JioHotstar.

The ceremony also featured tributes, such as Reba McEntire's performance honoring the 40th anniversary of ‘The Golden Girls’.