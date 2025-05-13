3 BHK to hit screens on July 4

CHENNAI: Billed to be a feel-good entertainer, 3 BHK features Siddharth, Sarath Kumar, Devayani and Meetha Raghunath in lead roles.

Helmed by Sri Ganesh of 8 Thottakkal fame, the makers announced that the film will hit the screens on July 4.

Arun Viswa is producing the film, under the banner Shanthi Talkies.

Amrit Ramnath composed the music, while Dinesh Krishnan B and Jithin Stanislaus handled the camera. Ganesh Siva is taking care of the cuts.