1960s metro village sets for Viduthalai 2 constructed; final schedule of shoot under way

CHENNAI: The makers of Vetrimaaran’s Viduthalai 2 on Thursday made an announcement that the film will hit the screens on December 20. Exclusive updates we have for you from the location of the Vijay Sethupathi- Soori starrer is that the team is currently shooting for the final schedule. “The shooting is currently taking place on the outskirts of Chennai where the train sequence was shot for Viduthalai 1. Viduthalai 2 is also being made on a grand scale. The crew constructed sets of a metro village from the 1960s. There will be theatre, agraharam, temple, school and a hospital,” a source in the know told DT Next.

Talking about the shooting schedule, the source added, “Only 10 days of shoot is pending and with that the film will be wrapped up.” There have been speculations on the internet that Viduthalai 3 is also being simultaneously planned and will go on floors immediately after the release of Viduthalai 2. Another section of netizens has been speculating that Viduthalai 2 and 3 are being shot as a single film and the latter will release six months after Viduthalai 2’s release. However, the source in tinseltown told DT Next, “There is nothing planned on the Viduthalai 3 front as of now. There is a certain business that is expected of Viduthalai 2. The third part will be planned based on the success of the second instalment.”

Another interesting update is that Viduthalai 2 will finish with an opening ending. “Viduthalai 2 has a lead that could be carried over to the next part. However, nothing has been finalised as of now,” the source confirmed.

Apart from Vijay Sethupathi and Soori, Bhavani Sre, Gautham Menon, Rajiv Menon and Chetan from the first part, Viduthalai 2 has Manju Warrier, Kishore, and Anurag Kashyap in important roles. Produced by RS Infotainment, Ilaiyaraaja has composed the music, and Velraj is operating the camera. Peter Hein and Stun Shiva are incharge of stunts.