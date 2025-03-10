10 days after Coolie wrap, Rajini commences Jailer 2 shoot

CHENNAI: The shooting for the much-awaited sequel to Superstar Rajinikanth's blockbuster film Jailer commenced in Chennai today. The makers of the film Sun Pictures made an announcement officially on their social media handle and wrote, "Muthuvel Pandian's hunt begins."

When DT Next contacted sources in the know, they told us, "Rajini sir wrapped up the shoot of Coolie 10 days ago. That is all the break he took. Now he has started Jailer 2 in Chennai. The shoot has started by filming portions that feature him. The first schedule of the movie will progress in the city for the next 15-20 days. The cast is being finalised and the upcoming schedules will see a star ensemble on the sets of the movie."

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the team announced the film in January. While Anirudh Ravichander has been announced as the composer, the rest of the cast and crew is yet to be unveiled.

Though there were reports about Shraddha Srinath and Sreenidhi Shetty playing female leads, we will have to wait until it's made official.