Ashok Selvan, Nimisha Sajayan collab for commercial flick

CHENNAI: On Wednesday, an upcoming project, featuring Ashok Selvan and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead role, was officially launched with a pooja ceremony. Billed to be a commercial entertainer, the makers are planning to complete the shooting in a single schedule.

Helmed by debutant Manikandan Anand, the film went on floors in Chennai, with the presence of actor-director Sasikumar and filmmaker Era Saravanan. Million Dollar Studios is backing the project, in collaboration with Vels Film International.

Dhibu Ninan Thomas is composing the music, while Pushparaj Santhosh is handling the camera. Bharath Vikraman will take care of the cuts.

Other details regarding the cast will be revealed by the team in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Ashok Selvan was last seen in Thug Life, which was directed by Mani Ratnam. The star cast included Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR and Trisha.