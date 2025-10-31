Badshah on Wallah Wallah: 'Davido & I wanted to create something authentic'

MUMBAI: Badshah has come up with another electrifying new banger, "Wallah Wallah". The highly anticipated single also features Nigerian powerhouse Davido.

The song marks Badshah's primary association with the most followed Afrobeats kingpin.

"Wallah Wallah" brings together the distinct styles, cultures, and soundscapes of the two artists.

Produced by Hiten, the groundbreaking anthem is released via Pentertainment 0075 and distributed through Universal Music.

Shot at Atlanta under the direction of Rupan Bal, the latest track premiered on Friday.

Talking about "Wallah Wallah" Badshah stated, “’Wallah Wallah’ is a sound born out of India but meant for the world."

Speaking about working with Davido, he added, "Davido and I wanted to create something that felt authentic from where we both come from. This isn’t just a collaboration; it’s a celebration of two cultures moving in the same direction - forward.”

Davido shared, “Music has no borders, and ‘Wallah Wallah’ is proof of that. Working with Badshah was pure magic — the vibe, the energy, the fusion of Afrobeats and Indian sounds. It’s the kind of record that brings people together, no matter where they’re from.”

Before Davido, Badshah had collaborated with J Balvin, Tainy, Sean Paul, Major Lazer, Tiesto, and Lil Baby, constantly solidifying his position as a genre-defining force within the Indian hip hop landscape.

‘Wallah Wallah’ is presently streaming on all the major platforms.

In the meantime, Badshah recently joined forces with Natasha Bhardwaj for the track "Kokaina".

Lauding Natasha's dedication and energy, he shared an exclusive quote with IANS saying, “Natasha straight up killed it in Kokaina. From day one I knew she was different – mad energy, crazy dedication. She put her soul into every move, every expression, and the vibe she brought on set was unreal. That kind of hunger is rare, and it shows big time on screen. She’s got star written all over her, and I can’t wait to see her shine brighter from here.”

Praising the rapper for his understanding of the nuances of music, Natasha said, “It was such a joy working with Badshah. He is super hardworking, incredibly detailed, and understands the grammar of music so well. He’s also such a gentleman. Even today, when you walk into a club, all you can hear is Badshah’s music on loop, and people just get up and dance with all their heart. His music makes people truly feel something, and I think that’s so beautiful.”