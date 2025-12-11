Arjun Das, Anna Ben come together for a family entertainer

CHENNAI: This year has been a rollercoaster ride for actor Arjun Das with the release of Good Bad Ugly, Bomb, They Call Him OG and Kumki 2, where he was seen in a variety of roles. Now the actor is collaborating with Anna Ben of Kottukkaali fame for his next project.

The film was launched with a pooja ceremony on Wednesday. Harish Durairaj is making his directorial debut with the yet-to-be-titled film, which will feature Yogi Babu and Vadivukarasai in pivotal roles. Billed to be a family-entertainer, Power House Pictures is producing the upcoming film.

Sean Roldan is the music composer, while Aravind Vishwanathan is behind the camera. Arul Moses is the editor. The film will be shot in Chennai, Mangalore and Mumbai.