Anirudh set to rock Chennai with Hukum concert on Aug 23

CHENNAI: A few days ago, music composer Anirudh Ravichander announced that the finale concert of his Hukum tour, which was set to take place in Chennai on July 26, was postponed due to overwhelming ticket demand and infrastructural limitations. On Monday, the musician revealed that the concert is rescheduled to take place on August 23 at Marg Swarnabhoomi on ECR.

With an extensive parking facilities to offer a seamless concert experience for the audience, the team decided to shift the venue, which was earlier supposed to take place at Thiruvidanthai. The bookings will open on August 4 from 3 pm and pre-registration opened from July 28 inthe District app.

Chennai marks the end to the Hukum World Tour, which took place in various major countries across the globe.

On the workfront, Anirudh has Rajinikanth's Coolie and Jailer 2, Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan, and Sivakarthikeyan's Madharaasi in the pipeline.