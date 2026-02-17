Xi intensifies military purge in loyalty search

When Xi Jinping rang in the new year from Beijing, he called on China to remember the legacy of Yan’an, the rural stronghold where Mao Zedong transformed revolutionary guerrilla fighters into a disciplined force under his command that would later take control of the country.
The reference may have foreshadowed events to come. Yan’an was also where Mao launched the Communist Party’s first major “rectification” campaign, a drive that eliminated rivals and cemented his absolute authority. Three weeks after Xi’s speech, China effectively purged military’s top commander, Gen. Zhang Youxia, once regarded as a confidant of Xi.
Like Mao, Xi is pursuing what he calls constant “self-revolution” of the party and military. In practice, this meant sustained purges of perceived enemies, associates and, members of his inner circle. It represents a heightened level of consolidation for a leader who has already centralised power to an extent unseen since Mao.
Over the past three years, Xi has effectively removed five of the six generals in China’s top military body, the Central Military Commission, which oversees the armed forces. Only two remain — Xi himself and a vice chair who has helped oversee the purges.
“It is quite astonishing,” said Yue Gang, a retired colonel of the People’s Liberation Army.
During his 13 years in power, Xi has repeatedly invoked Yan’an as both ideological inspiration and a signal of supreme authority in the tradition of Mao. After securing a third term as party leader, breaking established precedent, Xi visited the city with top officials. In 2024, he and Zhang travelled there for a symbolic meeting on “political work” in the military, urging senior officers to remain faithful to their revolutionary mission.
During that visit, Xi emphasised the party’s “absolute leadership over the military”. Historians note that Xi views Mao-era campaigns as crucial tools for reinforcing party control. Scholars argue he believes he can revive those methods in a more controlled manner.
Maintaining control over People’s Liberation Army has been a defining challenge for Chinese leaders since Mao, who famously asserted that political power emerges from military force. Analysts say Xi’s predecessor, Hu Jintao, struggled to assert authority over military, leaving space for powerful figures within leadership.
Observers suggest Zhang may have attempted to dilute Xi’s control, though unsuccessfully. Yue said Zhang’s removal demonstrated how firmly Xi now dominates the military hierarchy. The relatively smooth nature of the purge signalled the near impossibility of challenging Xi’s authority.
Since assuming power in 2012, Xi has overseen an aggressive anti-corruption campaign within the military. Corruption had grown significantly following China’s economic reforms in the 1980s and rising defence spending. Xi views strict discipline and ideological loyalty as essential to his goal of transforming the armed forces into a modern, combat-ready military capable of protecting China’s strategic interests, including its claim over Taiwan.
As China’s rivalry with the United States intensifies, analysts say ensuring military loyalty during potential crises or conflicts has become even more critical. Chinese military commentators frequently emphasise the principle that the Communist Party must retain unquestioned command over the armed forces.
While invoking the spirit of Yan’an, Xi often omits the harsher realities of Mao’s rectification campaign, which subjected thousands of party members to severe psychological pressure through forced self-criticism and ideological struggle sessions. Some victims died by suicide.
Elements of these methods have reappeared under Xi, scholars say. Party members and military personnel are required to participate in regular ideological study sessions focused on Xi Jinping Thought. Officials are also encouraged to report colleagues or superiors who fail to comply with party directives.
Political analysts argue that such systems reinforce discipline through mutual surveillance and fear. By encouraging internal reporting, the leadership creates an environment in which few officials feel secure in their positions. Some scholars believe this approach reflects a governing style that relies on identifying internal threats to maintain authority and cohesion.
Xi’s approach highlights his determination to reshape both the Communist Party and the military into institutions defined by absolute loyalty, ideological conformity and centralised control. Supporters portray the purges as necessary reforms that strengthen discipline and eliminate corruption. Critics, however, warn that excessive concentration of power risks weakening institutional stability and discouraging independent decision-making within the military and political leadership.