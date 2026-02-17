Xi intensifies military purge in loyalty search

When Xi Jinping rang in the new year from Beijing, he called on China to remember the legacy of Yan’an, the rural stronghold where Mao Zedong transformed revolutionary guerrilla fighters into a disciplined force under his command that would later take control of the country.

The reference may have foreshadowed events to come. Yan’an was also where Mao launched the Communist Party’s first major “rectification” campaign, a drive that eliminated rivals and cemented his absolute authority. Three weeks after Xi’s speech, China effectively purged military’s top commander, Gen. Zhang Youxia, once regarded as a confidant of Xi.