Why is Nike betting big on fashionista Kim Kardashian?

• JACOB GALLAGHER

More than 40 years ago, Michael Jordan helped Nike become the name in basketball sneakers. Today it’s betting that Kim Kardashian can help it do the same for women’s activewear. On Tuesday, Nike announced the creation of NikeSkims, a new brand in partnership with Skims, the shapewear Goliath co-founded by Kardashian. NikeSkims marks the first time that Nike has joined with an existing, outside company to introduce a new brand.

“It’s this great clash of performance product — athlete tested, athlete inspired — with Skims’ incredible attention to the female form of the body and inclusivity,” said Heidi O’Neill, president of consumer, product and brand at Nike. The brand, she said, will “serve women so they can feel strong and sexy.” The two companies have been working on NikeSkims since October 2023. Skims, which has conquered the shapewear market with its curve-accentuating leggings, bodysuits and tops, first reached out to Nike about working together. The initial crop of products will hit Skims and Nike websites and select stores in the United States in spring 2025. NikeSkims will roll out globally next year.

If Skims’ shapewear is designed for everyday wear, NikeSkims will be targeted toward hourlong HIIT classes and sweaty treadmill sessions. It will utilize existing training-tested textiles, like Dri-Fit, as well as “innovations that are built more uniquely for Skims,” according to O’Neill. She did not share specifics on pricing, but a pair of Nike’s high-waist Dri-Fit leggings sells for $60, just a smidgen more than Skims’ $56 cotton leggings.

NikeSkims will focus on women’s apparel, with plans to add footwear and accessories in the future. Jens Grede, the CEO and co-founder of Skims, said it was not out of the question for it to expand into menswear. NikeSkims, similar to Air Jordan, will have its own dedicated staff.

NikeSkims arrives at a moment of soaring interest in women’s sports, like basketball. Skims, coincidentally, is already the official underwear partner of the WNBA, as well as the NBA and USA Basketball.

Women’s sports, O’Neill said, aren’t a trend but “a transformation.” The company, she noted, saw double-digit growth in its women’s sports business over the past two years.

In working with Skims, Nike also gets instant access to one of the most visible women on planet. Kardashian has more than 358 million Instagram followers and gamely stars in many of Skims’ promotional clips. In a video uploaded to Skims’ Instagram last week, Kardashian, dressed in a tonal tan bodysuit, assumed the role of Fairy Butt Mother to a hapless gymgoer.

Nike and Skims were mum on how their new partnership would be marketed, but O’Neill praised Kardashian as an “incredible business leader” in a way that reminded her of Jordan.

Grede went further in talking up his co-founder: “It’s hard not to think of her as the Michael Jordan of influencers,” he said. For Skims, the Nike pairing is another avenue of expansion for a company that in its six years has risen from a striver in the shapewear industry to its key player.