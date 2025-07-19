We didn’t get COVID right. But this is just wrong

In March 2020, I disobeyed an order from the City of San Francisco to close down the HIV clinic where I serve as medical director. I knew that complying with the order, which came as part of the city’s stringent COVID-19 lockdown, would have left our poor and homeless patients without anywhere to get treatment.

Over the ensuing months, I gained something of a reputation as a so-called COVID contrarian. I argued against closing outdoor parks and beaches and called for reopening schools. My views were based on harm reduction, the principle of fighting the infection while simultaneously taking societal and individual needs into account. I believed that the response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States often favored the interests of the wealthy — who could work remotely or send their children to private schools — over the poor and the working class. I hoped that an eventual reckoning with the US response would allow for greater trust in public health.

And yet as critical as I was of our health institutions during the pandemic, I am now deeply distressed that the Trump administration is using pandemic failures as justification for a broad assault on health and science institutions. The pandemic laid bare the fact that we needed to reform our health institutions, but what is happening now is not a reckoning but destruction.

During the pandemic, the share of Americans who said they did not trust scientists more than doubled, to 27 percent in 2023 from 13 per cent before the pandemic in 2019. But the decision last month by the health secretary, Robert F Kennedy Jr, to fire the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s entire advisory panel on vaccines will make the public — once again — wonder why science cannot be conducted without political interference. The administration says academic freedom was curtailed and dissent silenced during the pandemic. However, Trump’s National Institutes of Health has throttled academic freedom by withholding funding for certain academic institutions, including Harvard, based on ideology.

Last month, Kennedy announced that the United States would withdraw funding for Gavi, the international vaccine organisation responsible for saving millions of children’s lives around the world, accusing it of stifling free speech during the pandemic. However, Gavi, which has improved access to vaccines for children in the world’s poorest countries, was not responsible for the discord in the US pandemic response. The Gavi funding cuts are indicative of a broad US retreat from global health. Perhaps the most troubling example of this retreat is the Trump administration’s willingness to risk the lives of hundreds of thousands if not millions of people by crippling the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, or PEPFAR, a program to combat HIV/AIDS that’s widely considered one of the most effective global health programs in history.

Too often during the pandemic, my fellow left-leaning public health experts supported decisions that weren’t grounded in science, such as keeping schools closed longer than necessary or enforcing vaccine mandates way past the time recommended by international agencies. I thought those policies would deepen inequalities. But if school closings hurt the poor more than the wealthy during the pandemic, slashing Medicaid will hurt the poor much more.

Mass grant terminations at the N.I.H. since February under this administration have also been unscientific. These grant cancellations overwhelmingly hurt HIV research and studies examining inequalities. A Reagan-appointed federal judge recently called them “void and illegal” because of their arbitrary nature. Moreover, the White House is proposing a 40 per cent cut to the NIH budget. Cuts to biomedical research funding will hurt America’s standing in the world and prevent lifesaving cures.

The current director of the NIH, Dr Jay Bhattacharya, and I were aligned on views regarding the ill effects of prolonged school closings in the United States. Many of the cuts to the NIH predate his appointment, and I remain hopeful he can restore the agency to full operation.

Public health and infectious diseases experts made mistakes during the pandemic. No one got COVID completely right or wrong, and that certainly includes me.

As left-leaning experts made mistakes they now need to own, so do those on the right. Politicising science as an ostensible response to the mistakes made in the pandemic will harm nearly everyone.

It is not too late to right the ship: The Trump administration should restore PEPFAR with full support for HIV prevention as well as treatment, preserve the current NIH budget, stop delaying NIH grants on ideological grounds that hurt its stated goal of alleviating chronic disease and involve a wide variety of viewpoints in policy-making. Only then can we start to come back to balance with science and medicine in 2025.

(Monica Gandhi is an infectious disease physician and the author of “Endemic: A Post-Pandemic Playbook.”)

c.2025 The New York Times Company