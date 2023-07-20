This fossil: Freeze-frame of a mammal fighting a dinosaur

Kate Golembiewski

The work of a paleontologist is often like solving a puzzle with no picture on the box and most of the pieces missing. From scattered bones and teeth, scientists studying fossils extrapolate entire long-dead creatures, and even relationships between different species. But every so often, researchers get a lucky break in the form of nearly complete skeletons, their bodies preserved in a way that offers a glimpse into their behavior in life.

This could be the case with a newly described fossil of a badger-like mammal and a Labrador retriever-sized dinosaur, locked in what appears to be an eternal brawl. A mixed team of Canadian and Chinese researchers published their findings in the journal Scientific Reports on Tuesday, along with a section of the study devoted to addressing concerns that the fossil is a fake.

The prehistoric skirmish took place around 125 million years ago, in what’s now northeastern China, and appears to be something like a man-bites-dog story of the dinosaur era. Usually in that period, conventional wisdom holds, mammals were meek, eking out a tenuous existence as terrible reptiles shook the ground around them. But the unlikely fossil depicts combat between a mammal called Repenomamus robustus and a bipedal, plant-eating relative of Triceratops called Psittacosaurus lujiatunensis.

Size-wise, the dinosaur had an advantage, but Repenomamus, preserved with its teeth clamped into Psittacosaurus’s rib cage, appears to have punched above its weight. The dinosaur’s bones don’t show evidence of being gnawed on by scavengers, indicating that the Repenomamus encounter happened when the Psittacosaurus was still alive.

“There are examples today of small carnivorous mammals taking down much, much larger prey,” said Jordan Mallon, a paleontologist at the Canadian Museum of Nature and a co-author of the study. He pointed to wolverines taking down caribou. He added, “We think Repenomamus was probably similarly a small, feisty predator that was willing to take down prey that was much larger than itself if it had to.”

The animals’ preservation mid-melee required a great deal of luck (or unluckiness, from the animals’ point of view). It started with a volcanic eruption, unleashing ash. That ash could have been converted into a mudslide by seasonal flooding or heavy rains. Then, while this Repenomamus and Psittacosaurus were fighting, “this mud flow sort of caught them off guard and preserved them for 125 million years,” Dr. Mallon said.

The fossil was unearthed in 2012 by farmers in the Chinese province of Liaoning and acquired by Gang Han of the Hainan Vocational University of Science and Technology, a co-author of the study. The find was incredible, and there are numerous cases when such discoveries have turned out too good to be true. Fossil forgeries, including separate specimens being put together to complete a skeleton or a scene, are “a big problem,” Dr. Mallon said. “This was a concern that we had, and so we had to do our homework to at least convince ourselves” that it was legitimate.

