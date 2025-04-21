Sweet dreams sour: What’s lost as foreign students scared away

International students are a vital and enriching presence on any campus. They are drawn to the US for our academic excellence and free exchange of ideas. But over the past few months, current and prospective international students — as well as university faculty members — have felt increasingly unwelcome in this country, as over 1,000 students have had their visas revoked or their immigration statuses terminated.

Fear and anxiety have begun to alter campus life. At risk are the very concept of a university as a meeting point for intellectual thought from around the world and US global leadership in higher education.

Since President Trump took office on Jan 20, immigration agents have detained university students around the country. Minor infractions, including traffic violations, which typically did not endanger one’s visa status under other administrations, have become cause for status termination or visa revocation. Participation in any form of protest against the war in Gaza has become cause for visa review. In early March, Axios reported that the State Department planned to use artificial intelligence to help review the social media posts of tens of thousands of student visa holders. This was said to be part of an effort to identify and remove students who purportedly expressed support for Hamas or other designated terrorist groups. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is also reviewing students’ social media posts as possible grounds for denying applications and other requests submitted to the agency.

The numbers rise by the day: So far, more than 240 colleges and universities have identified over 1,500 students and recent graduates who have had their visas revoked or their legal status changed, according to Inside Higher Ed. There is no clear justification for many of these cases. In the past, universities worked with immigration authorities and students to address changes in visa status; now universities often are among the last to know when students’ visas have been revoked.

The government retains the right to remove foreign nationals who violate the requirements of their visa or who are perceived as threats to national security, foreign policy or public safety. The question is: Who determines if they pose a threat? The Trump administration is undermining constitutional rights to due process and free speech accorded to visitors and citizens alike in its deployment of a sweeping interpretation of “threat,” and under immigration law there is little room for courts to intervene.

Foreign nationals who are legally in the US on temporary visas and green cards are panicking. They are finding guardians for their children in case of emergency, deleting even benign social media posts and moving to secure apps like Signal to communicate. Many are afraid to leave campus or to attend academic seminars abroad for fear of rough treatment at the border or detention.

Some of the international scholars facing threat in their home countries, to whom American universities have long offered safe harbor, will be unable to enter or return to the US if the administration’s proposed travel ban is put in place. Often, these foreign students have made enormous sacrifices to be eligible for one of the few slots available for international students. For the 2023-24 academic year, international students contributed an estimated $44 billion to the US economy and supported over 378,000 jobs.

These circumstances have created a wave of fear that reaches outward to America’s students, university staff members and international research partners. On campuses nationwide, it seems almost everyone knows someone who has left the country, been subjected to extreme harassment at the border or had an international research program gutted. The Trump administration’s actions feel increasingly random, such that simply following the law no longer makes people feel safe.

Funding has been cut for longstanding area studies programs that foster international research and collaboration. Programs such as the Fulbright scholarship and Title VI language and area or international studies programs, established by the US government in the 20th century as vehicles for understanding the world around us, are now deemed potentially subversive.

When governments around the world began similar attacks on universities, such moves were part of a broader autocratic playbook. The First Amendment protects vigorous political debate in this country, but as the trajectories of Turkey and Hungary demonstrate, democracies can slide backward.

In Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s attack on universities began subtly, cracking down on speech that criticized the government. Later he began to reduce the autonomy of universities and increase police presence on campuses. In response to mounting pressure from society and military leaders, he purged academia of critics, accusing them of links to terrorist organizations. He also tightened his control by replacing elected university leaders with loyal, government-appointed ones.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban of Hungary has targeted academic institutions that challenged his ethnonationalist agenda. In 2018, Central European University announced that his government was forcing the school out of the country. He then restructured public universities, transferring their control to government-aligned foundations, allowing only those friendly to the government to dominate decision making and funding. Academic programs were banned, and university curriculums were reshaped to fit a nationalist and conservative ideology.

In the US we have long celebrated the freedom of thought and expression to challenge authority, conventional wisdom and earlier research. The ability to voice or dispute contentious political or scientific ideas has made US universities engines of innovation and creativity.

We run the risk of jeopardising our future as global leaders, as creators, as critical thinkers and as a free society. If we threaten our international community and take rights away from individuals who say things the government doesn’t like, we all lose. What begins with international students will not end with them.

