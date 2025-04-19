Superman’s religious, ethical undertones add to his mystique

DEEPA BHARATH & BOB SMIETANA

Superman was born Kryptonian, raised Methodist and sketched into existence by two Jewish teens in 1930s Cleveland. Faith and morality are his DNA.

There are no overt religious references in Superman comics. But over eight decades, he’s been viewed as a divine entity, a saviour figure — his sacrifice Christ-like, his will to lead as strong as Moses parting the Red Sea, and his compassion akin to a bodhisattva, an enlightened being who guides Buddhists on the spiritual path.

While scholars, comic book writers and fans alike are struck by the religious undertones in Superman comics, they say what separates Superman from the ever-growing pack of superheroes is his singular ability to bring hope in a hopeless world.

As fans celebrate Superman Day on Friday, marking the 87th anniversary of the original superhero’s birth, they are also eagerly anticipating James Gunn’s film “Superman” set for release on July 11. This version starring David Corenswet, the first Jewish actor to play Superman in a major film, promises a return to a version of a vulnerable Man of Steel who is rooted in values espoused by most faiths — goodness, compassion and hope.

The film has sparked a conversation about the place of Superman in the world and his personal code of ethics after several recent depictions of superheroes as anti-heroes. Corenswet said in a recent interview to Fandango that what captivates him about Superman is how he chooses to see good in people and not dwell on the negative.

“Why think about all the terrible things when we can focus on the good things we did today?” he said.

In the same interview, Gunn said his Superman will reinforce the character’s core value of preserving life at any cost.

“He believes that the sanctity of life is of the utmost importance,” Gunn said, noting the contrast with Superman’s archnemesis Lex Luthor, who values scientific advancement over life.

It was precisely this benevolent, hopeful version of Superman that inspired Robert Revington, who teaches at the Vancouver School of Theology at the University of British Columbia, to go skydiving in a Superman costume on his 28th birthday. And yet Revington, a Christian, balks at Christ-like portrayals of his favorite superhero.

“I like Superman and I like Jesus,” he said. “I don’t necessarily want to conflate the two. To me, the best depiction of Superman is as a symbol of hope.”

Revington also sees Superman’s relevance today as “an example of positive masculinity.”

“He’s this version of strong, but compassionate masculinity, which several prominent figures don’t necessarily embody,” he said.

Revington and many others’ beloved iteration of Superman appeared in “All-Star Superman,” a 12-issue series published by DC Comics between 2005 and 2008. The superhero saves a young person who is about to take their own life with the endearing message: “You are stronger than you think you are.”

Grant Morrison, who wrote those comics, has said his view of Superman was shaped by Giovanni Pico della Mirandola’s “Oration On The Dignity of Man,” which argues that humans ought to be more virtuous than angels.

Humans, Morrison said in a 2008 interview, become what they imitate, which is why he made Superman an inspirational character.

“We live in the stories we tell ourselves,” he told Newsarama, a comic book website, and can choose to be “the astronaut or the gangster. The superhero or the super villain. The angel or the devil. It’s entirely up to us.”

As a result, said Matthew Brake, founder and editor of Pop Culture and Theology, Superman “is an idea that can inspire us to be our best selves.”