Style advice: Does it matter what I wear to work out?

While this may be true for professional athletes, who work closely with their uniform sponsors and for whom every second shaved counts, it is less important for amateurs. For amateurs, stretching probably counts more.

Indeed, when it comes to picking workout gear, or committing to a type of workout gear, the issue for most of us may be more mental than physical. If you feel that you have more power or speed because your shoe or shirt is lighter, you may move as if that is true. And exert yourself as if it is true.