Societal Challenges: The Western economy badly needs migrants

Imagine you’re the leader of a nation, and you face a dilemma. Half a million or so people who are crucial to everyone’s daily lives inhabit your country. They care for ageing parents, work at small and large companies, and harvest the food that’s on the table. They are also part of your community. On weekends, they walk in the parks, go to restaurants and play on the local amateur soccer team.

But one crucial thing makes these half a million people different from others: They don’t have the legal documents that allow them to live in the country. Hence, they don’t share the same rights, and can’t fulfil the same obligations. They aren’t able to receive a higher education, pay taxes or contribute to social security.

What should we do with these people? Some leaders have chosen to hunt them down and deport them through operations that are both unlawful and cruel. My government has chosen a different way: a fast and simple path to regularise their immigration status. Last month, my government issued a decree that made up to half a million undocumented migrants living in Spain eligible for temporary residence permits, with certain conditions, which they will be able to renew after a year.