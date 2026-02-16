Siphoning traffic: Data rights: Europe must make AI firms pay

At a time of polarisation, fragmentation and democratic backsliding, news outlets that provide quality journalism are more necessary than ever.

But to produce it, publishers must be compensated a perennial problem in the internet age. For years, search engines like Google and social-media platforms like Facebook profited handsomely from news content while paying outlets little or nothing. The same is true of AI firms, which scraped the content they needed to train their large language models without compensating their producers or obtaining their consent. Since then, OpenAI has made deals with a few major publishers (including News Corp, Axel Springer and Le Monde) to ensure that ChatGPT has access to the latest information. But many others have been left out in the cold.

In a new working paper, we argue that AI firms should automatically pay for the content they use. The current path allowing essentially unlimited use of news articles without compensation leads to the demise of original content. But banning generative AI from using all creative output is virtually impossible and would not be in anyone’s interest. The most sustainable policy is to require payment to publishers and creators known as “statutory licensing” for use of their output.

Governments must step in to help make these deals, because the current process for demanding compensation, in which groups of authors or individual publications have to sue AI companies, is slow, expensive and unfair. When relatively powerless authors and news publishers face off against powerful tech firms, the playing field is hardly level, and settlements are often small. In September 2025, Anthropic agreed to pay $1.5 billion to settle a class-action copyright lawsuit, or around $3,000 for each book a shockingly low sum when one considers that authors can spend decades researching and writing one title.