Shifting mandate: Islamist surge recasts post-revolt Bangladesh

It was the first clear indication that a new power broker had entered mainstream politics in Bangladesh, which had largely been dominated by two dynastic political parties since independence in 1971.



That shift became unmistakable in the first national elections since the 2024 revolution, when student protests toppled the government of Sheikh Hasina, widely criticised as authoritarian. Jamaat-e-Islami proved its early momentum was not an aberration, winning nearly a quarter of parliamentary seats. While the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by Tarique Rahman, secured a clear majority and is set to form the government, Jamaat recorded its strongest-ever performance, capturing 68 of the 297 seats.



Two months earlier, Jamaat had caused another surprise by forging an alliance with the National Citizen Party (NCP), established by leaders of the student uprising. The NCP campaigned for inclusive governance, political freedoms and women’s rights — positions that sit uneasily alongside one of Jamaat’s central tenets that women’s public participation should align with Islamic principles.



The emergence of Jamaat as a major political force reflects the tectonic political shifts triggered by the student movement, though not necessarily in the direction many student activists had envisioned. The NCP justified its alliance with Jamaat as a pragmatic attempt to enhance its electoral prospects, citing Jamaat’s extensive grassroots and student networks. Despite the partnership, the NCP secured just six of the 30 seats it contested.



Students who spearheaded the 2024 uprising, however, registered a separate political victory. In a referendum held alongside the election, voters overwhelmingly endorsed constitutional reforms designed to strengthen democratic safeguards and prevent a return to authoritarian rule. Proposed measures include establishing a bicameral legislature and imposing term limits on prime ministers.



Even so, analysts suggest the student movement may struggle to sustain its political momentum, mirroring earlier youth-driven uprisings such as the 2011 Arab Spring, which destabilised governments but struggled to institutionalise lasting political change.



“It will fizzle out,” said Mujibur Rehman, a political scientist at Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi. Student-led movements, he said, often lack political experience and organisational depth to sustain long-term electoral relevance. Patronage-driven politics across South Asia demands loyalty networks that student organisations typically lack. “The politics and rhetoric that work on university campuses don’t necessarily translate into broader electoral success,” he added.



The NCP’s alliance with Jamaat, whose student wing, Bangladesh Islami Chhatrashibir, won elections in four major colleges between September and October, reflected a strategic attempt to retain political relevance. The partnership has simultaneously provided Jamaat long-sought political legitimacy and visibility while enabling it to project a more moderate public image.