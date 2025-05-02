Secret Threats: DOGE building a surveillance state

Julia Angwin

Elon Musk may be stepping back from running the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, but his legacy there is already secured. DOGE is assembling a sprawling domestic surveillance system for the Trump administration — the likes of which we have never seen in the United States.

President Trump could soon have the tools to satisfy his many grievances by swiftly locating compromising information about his political opponents or anyone who simply annoys him. The administration has already declared that it plans to comb through tax records to find the addresses of immigrants it is investigating — a plan so morally and legally challenged it prompted several top IRS officials to quit in protest. Some federal workers have also been told that DOGE is using AI to sift through their communications to identify people who harbour anti-Musk or -Trump sentiment (and presumably punish or fire them).

What this amounts to is a stunningly fast reversal of our long history of siloing government data to prevent its misuse. In their first 100 days, Musk and Trump have knocked down the barriers intended to prevent them from creating dossiers on every US resident. Now, they seem to be building a defining feature of many authoritarian regimes: comprehensive files on everyone so they can punish those who protest.

“This is what we were always scared of,” said Kevin Bankston, a longtime civil liberties lawyer and a senior adviser on AI governance at the Center for Democracy & Technology, a policy and civil rights organisation. “The infrastructure for turnkey totalitarianism is there for an administration willing to break the law.”

Over the past 100 days, DOGE teams have grabbed personal data about US residents from dozens of federal databases and are reportedly merging it all into a master database at the Department of Homeland Security. This month, House Democratic lawmakers reported that a whistleblower had come forward to reveal that the master database will combine data from federal agencies, including the Social Security Administration, the Internal Revenue Service and the Department of Health and Human Services. The whistle-blower also alleged that DOGE workers are filling backpacks with multiple laptops, each one loaded with purloined agency data.

For years, privacy advocates have obsessed over just how much of our data Big Tech companies possess. They know our location, monitor our browsing history and our online shopping, and use that info to make inferences about our interests and habits.

But government records contain far more sensitive information than even the tech giants possess: our incomes; our bank account numbers; if we were fired, what diseases we have, and how much we gamble.

In 2009, Georgetown law professor Paul Ohm envisioned the assemblage of a DOGE-like amount of data and called it the “database of ruin.” “Almost every person in the developed world can be linked to at least one fact in a computer database that an adversary could use for blackmail, discrimination, harassment or financial or identity theft,” Professor Ohm wrote.

We are not down the rabbit hole yet. It appears that DOGE has not yet tried to scoop up data from intelligence agencies, such as the National Security Agency, which collect vast amounts of communications between foreigners, and often catch Americans’ communications in their net.

Even so, the creation of a huge government database of personal information about US residents is dangerous and very likely against the law. In the 1960s, the Johnson administration proposed combining all of its federal dossiers into a new national “databank.”

The administration said it just wanted to eliminate duplicate records and perform statistical analysis, but the public was outraged. The databank was scuttled, and Congress passed the Federal Privacy Act of 1974, which requires federal agencies to obtain consent before disclosing individuals’ data across agencies.

Of the more than 30 lawsuits that involve DOGE, several allege that its data incursions violate the Privacy Act. So far, courts have ruled in plaintiffs’ favour in two of those cases, issuing orders limiting DOGE’s access to data at the Social Security Administration and Department of Treasury. Both cases are ongoing. While the orders restricted DOGE from obtaining personally identifiable data, it remains unclear what happens with data that has already been collected.

But the deeper problem is that the Privacy Act lacks real teeth. It did not give judges the ability to levy meaningful fines or easily halt illegal actions. It failed to establish an enforcement arm to investigate privacy violations in ways that courts can’t. And since then, Congress hasn’t been able to pass comprehensive new privacy laws or create stronger enforcement mechanisms.

Without a privacy cop on the beat, Americans can submit a Privacy Act request to try to find out what data DOGE is holding about them, or hope that judges side with them in one of the dozens of lawsuits winding their way through court. Still, DOGE continues going from agency to agency, grabbing data.