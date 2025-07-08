Rethinking inclusivity: Can TN's digital cities also be dignified ones?

Imagine a smart pole rising in a ward made slum-free, while sewage spills into the streets of a neighbouring colony. What, then, is truly being illuminated? In Tamil Nadu's rapidly digitising urban corridors, the question is no longer merely how cities are transforming, but who is being transformed, and who might still be waiting.

Across cities like Chennai, Coimbatore, and Tirunelveli, glowing dashboards on municipal websites and AI-powered surveillance systems signal a new era of governance. These are not mere symbols – they reflect genuine strides in technology adoption and public service delivery. Yet, as we celebrate this progress, we must also reflect: is every neighbourhood walking the path of transformation at the same pace?

Tamil Nadu has long stood at the forefront of India’s urban development narrative. With 11 cities under the Smart Cities Mission (SCM) and large-scale investments under the Tamil Nadu Urban Flagship Investment Programme (TNUFIP), the State has mobilised thousands of crores in infrastructure funding. These are purposeful and forward-looking steps.

But the critical question remains: how do we ensure the benefits of this progress are equitably distributed? Initiated in 2015, the SCM aimed to create replicable models of urban excellence. Cities like Chennai have introduced smart traffic systems, LED lighting, and integrated control centres. However, as is often the case in rapid transformation, some areas benefit more quickly than others. A Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG, 2022) report revealed that only 18% of SCM funds in Tamil Nadu were used for infrastructure benefiting the urban poor. Yet, this offers an opportunity – to recalibrate future investments so that they consciously address underserved communities.

Similarly, TNUFIP, supported by the Asian Development Bank, focused on urban water and sanitation in 10 cities. A 2023 policy brief by the Institute for Human Development noted that over 65% of funds under this scheme went to Tier-1 cities. While large urban centres naturally attract attention due to population pressures, the time has come to focus equally on small and medium municipalities, home to 38% of Tamil Nadu's urban population, which continue to face infrastructure gaps. These challenges are not due to neglect but a function of scale and capacity. Many Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), especially in smaller towns, face difficulties accessing instruments like municipal bonds or PPP frameworks due to technical and financial constraints. Recognising this, the State has already begun efforts to build local capacity and digital readiness, a trend that can be expanded and accelerated.

There is encouraging momentum. According to the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Report (2021), while 36% of slum households still lack underground drainage, there have been visible improvements in drinking water access, housing allocation, and waste management in many urban clusters. Cities like Madurai and Tiruchy have indeed piloted GIS-based urban services and citizen grievance platforms to enhance community engagement in urban planning. These are promising signs. Institutions like the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) have offered constructive inputs, and Tamil Nadu has been receptive. Their report, 'Leave No One Behind in Urban India' (2022), identified intra-urban disparities that now inform emerging State priorities. The 6th State Finance Commission also advocated for differentiated devolution, and several municipalities are beginning to implement performance-linked budgeting.

The upcoming 16th Central Finance Commission provides an excellent opportunity. Tamil Nadu can advocate for conditional, targeted grants aimed at underserved wards, outcome-based inclusivity metrics, and dedicated capital for infrastructure in slum communities. Participatory governance models, such as Kerala’s People’s Plan campaign and Karnataka’s Ward Committees, offer tangible pathways that Tamil Nadu can localise and scale.

Yet, policy innovation must be complemented by cultural continuity. Ancient Tamil cities like Madurai, Kancheepuram and Chidambaram are not just historical marvels; they are reminders of how civic governance and sustainability were deeply intertwined. Chola-era inscriptions from Uttaramerur describe village assemblies that oversaw sanitation, water management, and taxation with procedural clarity and democratic spirit. As historian AR Venkatachalapathy reminds us in his essay 'The Past Is Not a Foreign Country', the governance of pre-modern Tamil towns was deeply participatory. This is not nostalgia, it is precedent. Blending such historical wisdom with modern planning tools can create a hybrid model of inclusive urbanism rooted in local values.

The State is already taking steps in this direction. Platforms like 'Ungal Thoguthiyil Mudhalvar' have bridged the gaps between citizens and decision-makers. Cities are experimenting with co-designed public spaces, community budgeting, and digital platforms for ward-level engagement. These must now move from pilot to policy, from innovation to institution. Because the ultimate question is not just how many cities we digitalise, but how many communities we dignify in the process.

A smart city should not only light up the streets but brighten the possibilities for every citizen, in every ward. Tamil Nadu, with its legacy of reform and resilience, has both the memory and momentum to make that vision real.

Thakur is Dean, Vinayaka Mission’s School of Economics and Public Policy, Chennai