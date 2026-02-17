Red planet: Early Mars was warm and wet, not icy: Study

Whether Mars was ever habitable has fascinated scientists for decades. Like Earth, Mars is about 4.5 billion years old, with its geological history divided into distinct epochs. The latest research focuses on the Noachian epoch, spanning roughly 4.1 to 3.7 billion years ago, a period that coincided with the Late Heavy Bombardment (LHB), when the solar system experienced frequent and catastrophic meteorite impacts.

Mars still bears striking evidence of this violent era. The Hellas and Argyre impact basins, each stretching over a thousand miles, are large enough to contain volumes of water exceeding that of the Mediterranean Sea.

Despite the hostile conditions implied by such impacts, scientists believe this period may also have been the most favourable for life on Mars.

Several geological features support this possibility. Ancient dried river valleys, lake beds, deltas and possible coastlines indicate widespread liquid water activity during the Noachian. However, scientists remain divided over the climate that produced these landforms. One theory proposes a cold, icy Mars where occasional melting occurred due to volcanic activity or meteorite impacts. The alternative view suggests a warm, wet and largely ice-free environment.