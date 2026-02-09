Press Peril: Democracy dies in broad daylight

Today, fewer journalists and academics bother to post on X, and even when they do, verified information no longer translates reliably into agenda-setting or yields any consequence at all. The results are far-reaching because when the infrastructure for elite information exchange no longer reliably rewards accuracy or sustained explanation, the entire accountability system starts to crumble.

And the same dynamic extends beyond platforms into ownership. When a major newsroom sits inside a conglomerate that is navigating mergers, regulatory scrutiny, and political exposure, independence can narrow without the need for an explicit instruction from the top. That is why it matters that Skydance – headed by David Ellison, Larry Ellison’s son – took over Paramount, which controls CBS.

Direct censorship is not required when everyone can see which stories will cost the parent company money or jeopardise its deals.

Under such conditions, self-censorship becomes rational. It is implicit in the stories that never run, the investigations that are dropped because they might invite lawsuits or regulatory retaliation, and kid-glove coverage of politicians or corporate figures who could make the parent company’s life difficult. Once editors understand that certain fights have become corporate liabilities, risk avoidance becomes the new normal.

Taken together, these moves form a system. Journalism and facts still exist, but the chain that once ran from reporting to shared reality to institutional response begins to break apart. Accurate reporting no longer compels action because facts can be published, verified, and still fail to trigger a response. When information loses its force, impunity follows.