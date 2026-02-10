Power play:Takaichi’s mandate now faces reality test

Since ascending to the prime ministership in a parliamentary vote in October, the ultra-conservative leader has shaken up Japan’s usually predictable political landscape. Takaichi has connected with younger voters in ways few recent Japanese leaders have managed. Her strong social media presence, distinctive fashion choices and diplomatic confidence have helped craft a modern political persona. In one widely shared moment, she even displayed her drumming skills during a jam session with South Korea’s leader.

Takaichi also moved swiftly to capitalise on her early popularity. By calling a snap election, she sought to secure legislative strength before the inevitable cooling of political momentum. That strategy has paid off handsomely. But voters who handed her that victory will now expect results, especially as Japan confronts economic and demographic pressures that go far beyond electoral politics.