Poisoning dissidents: Kremlin’s preferred method of disposal

The Kremlin may have been behind the poisoning of three prominent Russian journalists living in exile, according to a recent investigation by the Russian online portal The Insider. The investigation highlights that the journalists were known for their outspoken anti-Kremlin stance. Natalija Arno, Jelena Kostjutschenko and Irina Bablojan, the three female exiled journalists cited in the report, were admitted to the hospital after experiencing perplexing and unexplained symptoms. The investigation, which was published on August 15, quotes various experts, including a physician renowned for saving the life of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. These experts collectively point to the possibility of “exogenous poisoning” as a compelling explanation for the symptoms that the journalists experienced.



These recent poisonings are the latest in a series of poisonings targeting Kremlin opponents and critics. Poison has long been a weapon used by security services in Russia to silence prominent political dissidents. In some cases, evidence has emerged strongly linking these security services to the Russian state. Other cases have remained mysterious, with the Kremlin persistently denying its involvement. Here is a timeline of some poisonings that have occurred over the past 20 years.

Russian oligarch and Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich exhibited symptoms of suspected poisoning during peace talks on the Ukraine-Belarus border in March 2022. Alongside Abramovich, a contingent of Ukrainian negotiators also suffered severe symptoms including red eyes, tears and skin problems. Though Abramovich temporarily lost his vision, he subsequently regained his sight. Western countries have sanctioned Abramovich for his close ties to the Kremlin. An investigation by the investigative outlet Bellingcat still attributes the attack to Moscow’s pro-war hard-liners, viewing it as a warning against peace negotiations rather than a fatal assassination attempt.

In August 2020, anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny fell critically ill on a flight within Russia, prompting an emergency landing. He was later transferred to Germany for treatment. Multiple independent laboratories confirmed the presence of Novichok, a nerve agent, in his system.

Navalny accused the Kremlin, which Moscow denied. The incident deteriorated Russia’s already strained relations with Western countries and triggered a series of sanctions against Russian officials.

In December 2020, British newspaper The Times accused the Russian government of a second assassination attempt on the Kremlin critic before he was flown to Berlin for further treatment. Navalny eventually recovered and returned to Russia, only to be arrested, sparking further international outcry.

In 2018, former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok in Salisbury, UK. Both Skripal and his daughter survived the poisoning after receiving medical treatment. Then British Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the attack, asserting it was a direct act by Russia. The Kremlin denied its involvement, accusing Britain of the poisoning. Skripal had previously been imprisoned in Russia for spying for the UK. The attack prompted an international denouncement, led to diplomatic expulsions between UK and Russia, and was followed by a campaign of sanctions against Russian officials.