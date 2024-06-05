Orban under pressure before EU elections

Whenever Hungarians go to the polls, Prime Minister Viktor Orban has a habit of peddling bizarre conspiracy theories. The run-up to this week’s European Parliament elections has been no different. Speaking at a rally in Budapest on Saturday that organizers called a “peace march,” Orban claimed that the European Commission in Brussels is under the influence of US-Hungarian billionaire George Soros, who Orban said plans to send European citizens to war against Russia. He also claimed the continent would subsequently be settled by millions of non-European migrants and that Hungary would cease to exist as a nation.

Orban told the crowd that the EU elections were an historic poll that would decide whether there would be war or peace in Europe. He also claimed that his government was the only one in the bloc to stand up for peace. According to the prime minister, there is still a chance that the “forces of peace” will win the election. His rallying call was “Occupy Brussels! No migration, no gender, no war!” Orban’s Fidesz party has won a two-thirds majority in the last four parliamentary elections, and over 50% of the vote in the three EU elections that have taken place since 2009. That could change this week, because a serious contender has appeared and is challenging Orban’s dominance.

That challenger is Peter Magyar, the ex-husband of Orban’s former Justice Minister Judit Varga and a largely unknown figure in Hungary just a few months ago. Since February, however, the 43-year-old lawyer has shot to national prominence, holding several major anti-government rallies, each attended by tens of thousands of people.

Recent opinion polls suggest Magyar’s conservative party, TISZA (Respect and Freedom Party), will get between 25% and 30% of the vote, while Orban’s Fidesz will come in at 45%. Some polls, however, have suggested the ruling party could slide below the 40% mark. “It is an entirely new, unique situation,” political scientist Gabor Torok told the Hungarian news portal Telex. “This is the first time in Hungarian politics that someone has appeared out of nowhere and suddenly drummed up such massive support against the man in power,” he said.

Magyar’s stellar rise began in February after a political scandal involving the then Hungarian president, Katalin Novak, who granted a pardon to a man convicted of covering up child sex abuse. The pardon caused uproar in Hungary, especially as Orban and his party like to paint themselves as moral, upstanding child protectors and often accuse political opponents of wanting to legalize child abuse.

Novak resigned as a result of the scandal. Former Justice Minister Varga, who had countersigned the pardon, withdrew from politics altogether. This was a blow to Fidesz, as she had been its top candidate for the EU elections. Magyar, who until then had held low-profile but lucrative positions in Orban’s administration, used the scandal to “get out of the system” as he puts it. Over the course of several sensational interviews, he shared insider information on the power mechanisms and corruption within the Orban system. Although none of the information he shared was fundamentally new, the interviews attracted a huge amount of interest due to Magyar’s status as a well-connected insider. While Magyar has portrayed himself as a clean slate and the man who walked away from the Orban system, many have their doubts about him.