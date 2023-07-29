Niger's tragedy: Sahel’s last bastion of stability at risk

From afar, Niger for a long time looked like the last bastion of stability in the Sahel. In 2021 there was a successful democratic transition of power, while in neighboring countries Mali and Burkina Faso the military staged four coups in quick succession. An attempted coup in Niger during that transition of power was unsuccessful. But now, even the semblance of stability in Niger is gone. Members of the Presidential Guard arrested the head of state, Mohamed Bazoum. A military spokesman on state TV declared the president deposed and the institutions of the Republic dissolved.

Bazoum himself apparently does not want to accept this: “All hard-won achievements will be preserved,” he wrote on Twitter. All democracy- and freedom-loving Nigeriens would take care of that.

Foreign Minister Hassoumi Massoudou only spoke of an “attempted coup” — the army is not behind it as a whole, he told broadcaster France 24. In the meantime, however, the military command of the army has backed the coup forces. This appears to be intended to avoid the formation of separate groups within the military, which in the worst case could lead to a war like the one in Sudan. “The president made the mistake of not immediately taking control of the security apparatus. He did not take the time to put his own stamp on this security apparatus,” Nigerien journalist Seidick Abba told DW.

During the 2021 election, Bazoum was backed by his predecessor Mahamadou Issoufou, who was not allowed to stand again after two terms in office. Journalist and analyst Moussa Aksar told DW that Bazoum was perceived as a “perfect copy” of his predecessor, much to the chagrin of many Nigeriens. “The government hasn’t changed,” Aksar said. “It had promised to fight corruption, but members of the ruling party who committed criminal acts were not bothered.” Ever since Issoufou was in office, the ruling Nigerien Party for Democracy and Socialism (PNDS) has been increasing the pressure on the opposition. Bounty Diallo, a social scientist at Abdou Moumouni University in Niamey, accused the party of lacking democratic culture.

“Instead of allowing a functioning opposition, they are trying to create a unified party,” Diallo told DW, adding that this ultimately led to frustration.

DW correspondent Gazali Abdou spoke with locals in the capital Niamey. One man said the military, including himself, “are not always happy with President Bazoum. So for me it’s better to try and then we’ll see what happens with the new ruler.”

Others expressed concerns about a coup and its possible consequences. One woman said: “It is a step backwards for our democracy because a coup is bad for a country. We therefore call on ECOWAS (the Economic Community of West Africa) and the international community to take action.” By the time the coup attempt loomed on Wednesday, supporters of President Bazoum had already held a rally in support of him. The next day, supporters of the putschists devastated the PNDS party headquarters.

How popular Bazoum actually is among the population is difficult to say. Aside from his record in government, journalist Aksar cites another factor that may have been limiting his support. “There is also the influence of social media, especially with regard to what is happening in Burkina Faso or Mali,” he said. “There is an anti-French sentiment there that poisons society — including that of Niger.”