Moral Harm: Non-consensual AI porn doesn’t violate privacy? Wrong

Victims are not limited to celebrities. Deepfake nudes of classmates and teachers have been reported in schools worldwide, sometimes targeting children as young as 11. Image-based abuse is widespread, and victims often say the law offers inadequate protection.

In 2024, Australia amended its criminal code to explicitly include AI-generated pornography under laws prohibiting the distribution of sexual material without consent. Digitally manipulated sexual imagery now falls within the same legal category as genuine photographs or video recordings.

However, gaps remain. The offence primarily prohibits transmitting such material via a carriage service such as the internet, but there is no clear standalone offence for creating it. Ambiguities also arise because many AI tools operate through online platforms where users upload data and receive generated images in return. Whether this constitutes “transmission” in a legal sense remains uncertain.

The offence also requires proof that the distributor knew the target did not consent, or acted recklessly regarding consent. The meaning of “reckless” is unclear. If someone produces deepfake pornography without considering consent, it may qualify. But if they claim to have wrongly assumed consent because the imagery is fabricated, the legal interpretation remains unsettled.