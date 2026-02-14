Long COVID and Alzheimer's might be driven by similar changes in the brain, says new study

Studies have shown that problems with the brain's waste clearance can result in dementia, of which Alzheimer's disease is the common form.

Studies have also shown that the COVID-19 virus, or 'SARS-CoV-2', can damage the cells lining the blood vessels forming the choroid plexus, the researchers said.

"Long coronavirus disease (COVID) patients show choroid plexus enlargement and reduced cerebral blood flow. ChP alterations are associated with Alzheimer's disease-related symptoms and plasma biomarker changes," the authors wrote in the study published in the journal Alzheimer's and Dementia.