Language matters: Why we need to make term ‘hysterectomy' history

Have you had a tonsillectomy (your tonsils taken out), appendectomy (your appendix removed) or lumpectomy (removal of a lump from your breast)?

The suffix “ectomy” denotes surgical removal of the named body part, so these terms give us a clear idea of what the procedure entails.

So why is the removal of the uterus called a hysterectomy and not a uterectomy?

The name hysterectomy is rooted in a mental health condition – “hysteria” – that was once believed to affect women. But we now know this condition doesn't exist.

Continuing to call this significant operation a hysterectomy both perpetuates misogyny and hampers people's understanding of what it is.

Hysteria was a psychiatric condition first formally defined in the 5th century BCE. It had many symptoms, including excessive emotion, irritability, anxiety, breathlessness and fainting.

But hysteria was only diagnosed in women. Male physicians at the time claimed these symptoms were caused by a “wandering womb”. They believed the womb (uterus) moved around the body looking for sperm and disrupted other organs.

Uterectomy should be used for removal of the uterus, in combination with the medical terms for removal of the cervix, uterine tubes and ovaries as needed. For example, a uterectomy plus cervicectomy would refer to the removal of the uterus and the cervix.

This could help patients understand what is (and isn't) being removed from their bodies and increase clarity for the wider public.

There are many eponyms (something named after a person) in anatomy and medicine, such as the Achilles tendon and Parkinson's disease. They are almost exclusively the names of white men.

Eponyms for female anatomy and procedures include the Fallopian tubes, Pouch of Douglas, and Pap smear.

The anatomical term for Fallopian tubes is uterine tubes. “Uterine” indicates these are attached to the uterus, which reinforces their important role in fertility.

The Pouch of Douglas is the space between the rectum and uterus. Using the anatomical name (rectouterine pouch) is important because this is a common site for endometriosis and can explain any associated bowel symptoms.

Pap smear does not indicate its location or function. The new cervical screening test is named exactly that, which clarifies that it samples cells of the cervix. This helps people understand these tests for risk of cervical cancer.

Language in medicine impacts patient care and health. It needs to be accurate and clear, not include words associated with bias or discrimination, and not disempower a person.

For these reasons, the International Federation of Associations of Anatomists recommends removing eponyms from scientific and medical communication.

Meanwhile, experts have rightly argued it's time to rename the hysterectomy to uterectomy.

A hysterectomy is an emotional procedure with not only physical but also psychological effects. Not directly referring to the uterus perpetuates the historical disregard of female reproductive anatomy and functions. Removing the link to hysteria and renaming hysterectomy to uterectomy would be a simple but symbolic change.

Educators, medical doctors and science communicators will play an important role in using the term uterectomy instead of hysterectomy. Ultimately, the World Health Organisation should make official changes in the International Classification of Health Interventions.

In line with increasing awareness and discussions around female reproductive health and medical misogyny, now is the time to improve terminology. We must ensure the names of body parts and medical procedures reflect the relevant anatomy.