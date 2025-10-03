Justice undermined: What happened to Palestinian rights?

When the world emerged from the horrors of World War II and vowed “never again,” nations laid the foundation for the system of international justice that now exists to address the planet’s worst crimes. Today, the United States is actively trying to dismantle it.

On Sept. 4, the Trump administration imposed sanctions on three leading Palestinian human rights organisations: Al Haq, founded in 1979 and a pioneer in documenting violations in occupied Gaza and the West Bank; Al Mezan Center for Human Rights, which for more than two decades has meticulously chronicled laws of war violations in Gaza; and the Palestinian Center for Human Rights, which has long provided legal aid to victims, particularly from Gaza.

In June, the administration sanctioned another Palestinian rights group, Addameer, under a different set of measures. This is part of a broader effort targeting those who support justice for Palestinians. The stated reason for the September sanctions was that the three groups had assisted the International Criminal Court in its investigation of Israel “without Israel’s consent.” But the US government has also gone after officials of the court itself, which has taken on an investigation covering allegations of grave crimes by Israeli forces in Gaza. It has issued arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of crimes against humanity and war crimes. The administration has sanctioned the ICC prosecutor, deputy prosecutors, six judges, and Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on human rights in Gaza and the West Bank.

Beyond the targeting of Palestinians, the Trump administration has undermined the rule of law, protection of human rights, and international justice — all central to a rules-based global order. It has slashed UN funding, disengaged from the UN Human Rights Council, and terminated nearly all US foreign aid that supported human rights defenders and humanitarian assistance worldwide. Cuts to grants by the State Department’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labour and offices on refugees, women and global justice further downgraded America’s commitment to rights.

Al Haq, Al Mezan, and the Palestinian Centre are award-winning organisations that, in extraordinarily difficult circumstances, have exposed violations of human rights and environmental law by Israeli and Palestinian authorities, armed groups, and businesses. They are the voice of Palestinian victims, amplifying stories of injustice that would otherwise remain unheard.

The groups have continued their work in Gaza for nearly two years. Al Mezan and the Palestinian Centre are based in Gaza, while Al Haq, based in Ramallah, has staff there as well. They have endured bombardment that killed or wounded staff members and relatives, as well as starvation and forced displacement. On Sept. 7, Israeli bombings flattened the high-rise building housing the Palestinian Centre’s headquarters. The offices of Al Mezan across Gaza were damaged and destroyed in 2024.

The U.S. sanctions will not only disrupt their critical work but also send a chilling signal to defenders whose investigations implicate powerful actors or allies. The groups have been vocal in supporting the ICC’s investigation into Israeli conduct and have submitted evidence to the court’s prosecutor.

Our organisations, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, have worked closely with these groups for decades and can attest that their work is indispensable to the human rights community regionally and internationally. This work is part of a global movement advancing justice for victims and survivors of abuses. A credible system of international justice that addresses genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity is an essential element of building respect for human rights.

The International Criminal Court is a central pillar of this system. Created through a treaty in 1998, the court was designed as a forum of last resort to deliver on the post-World War II promise of “never again.” While not perfect, its capacity to hold accountable even those in the highest positions of power can help end cycles of abuse. That power of law is now at risk.

Further sanctions or actions by the US, including extending sanctions to the court as a whole, would jeopardise the rights of victims across the globe. Governments must rise to the occasion to protect the system they created.

When Israel designated leading Palestinian human rights groups, including Addameer and Al Haq, as “terrorist organisations” in 2021, nine EU member states rejected the allegations as unsubstantiated. That pushback was likely a major reason Israel did not escalate further.

So far, other governments have carefully balanced their responses to US sanctions for fear of provoking the Trump administration. This strategy is flawed and out of step with the urgency the situation demands.

Governments need to condemn efforts to undermine the ICC’s independence and to silence those documenting abuses. They should invoke regional and national laws, such as the EU Blocking Statute, which can nullify external laws in the union, to mitigate the impact of US sanctions on those cooperating with the court. Those who helped establish the international court and claim to uphold its values must step up to defend them.

@The New York Times