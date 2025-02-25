Is Xi’s Sudden Embrace of Business for Real? China Is Left Guessing.

Li Yuan

When Xi Jinping, China’s leader, made his entrance at a symposium with a group of top entrepreneurs this past week, he seemed to be in good spirits. China has had a few good weeks. Artificial intelligence models by the startup DeepSeek sent U.S. stocks tumbling and Western commentators screaming, “Sputnik moment.” Then an animated film based on Chinese mythology raked in nearly $2 billion. Xi signaled that he stood behind the private sector at the meeting on Monday, pushing the Hong Kong stock market to its highest point in three years.

For China, it all provided a respite from two years of malaise — chronic economic problems and challenging geopolitics. What remained unclear is how much of a lasting boost China’s economy could get from the ingenuity of one startup, or how much confidence the business community could derive from the sudden friendliness of a leader who has a reputation for distrusting and disliking the private sector. Interpretations of the meeting varied widely.

“Is China,” one social media commenter asked, “now like Shanghai in 1949,” after which the private sector was nationalized under Communist Party rule? “Or is it Shenzhen in 1979,” when China started the policies of reforming and opening up its economy? “No one knows,” was the response from another commenter, who added that many of the senior leaders in attendance probably didn’t know, either.

Both the lack of confidence and the desire to start anew are real, highlighting the country’s eagerness to get out of its slump and its uncertainty about its leader’s readiness to change course. The private sector also has good reasons to worry that Beijing could meddle more in businesses in the name of supporting them, suffocating innovation and competition.

Xi summoned the meeting because he saw that the impact of DeepSeek, a mostly unknown startup until last month, was much stronger than what he tried to achieve through a top-down approach, said Xu Chenggang, an economist at Stanford. “He wanted the private enterprises to help him find a way out of trouble,” he said.

Xu, who is critical of Xi’s leadership and was among the first to point out China’s deflationary pressures, said that DeepSeek’s arrival and other positive news could bolster investors’ confidence, and that any persistent momentum could support the economy.

“I don’t think the trend of economic decline will change,” he said. “However, China might be able to escape a serious crisis that started a year ago and shift to a steadier, yet sustained, decline, giving it a chance to catch its breath.” He said he also did not believe that DeepSeek or AI could fix the root of China’s economic woes: weak demand. If anything, it could boost supply by making businesses more efficient, worsening the imbalance.

Xi has high hopes for private enterprises and entrepreneurs. During the symposium, he told them that they should “firmly position themselves as builders of socialism with Chinese characteristics and promoters of Chinese modernization.” Xi urged them to pursue high-quality development and enhance independent innovation.

The private sector contributes more than 50% of China’s fiscal revenue, more than 60% of its economic output, more than 80% of urban employment and more than 90% of the total number of enterprises, according to the state broadcaster.

A businessperson who employs thousands of people in China said in an interview that it was in the party’s interest to treat entrepreneurs better. “If the private sector collapses, China’s economy will be gone,” he said.

At the meeting, Xi talked, as he often does, about his experience working in provinces where the private companies were highly competitive. But his economic thinking can be summed up as: bigger role for the state, and smaller role for the market. Under his rule, China pulled back from pro-business policies that transformed it into the world’s No. 2 economy. It smothered its most successful tech companies, sending accomplished entrepreneurs to early retirement or self-imposed exile.

Now as the country’s economy struggles and artificial intelligence demonstrates its sway in China’s most important geopolitical rivalry, with the United States, Xi has been showing some warmth toward the private sector.

A founder of a publicly listed company said that he believed the Communist Party, which does not allow any force to rival it for power, would always be wary of the private sector.

A lawyer specializing in mergers and acquisitions said that he did not see signs of economic recovery as he walked through Shanghai. But he said that it was good that people were talking about the successes of DeepSeek and “Ne Zha 2,” the animated blockbuster. Some investors are hoping that the government will announce more substantial policies during the annual parliamentary sessions in March, he said.

The lawyer, like the other businesspeople interviewed, asked not to be named for fear of retaliation for speaking publicly.