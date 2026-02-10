Indoor cats: Campfires to screens: MAGA’s nature disconnect

The 26th president went on to lay the groundwork for an audacious policy: America’s wild lands should be publicly owned and protected in perpetuity. For over a century, Republicans have mostly defended and expanded this legacy, in large part because of their personal connections to the outdoors. But something has changed since President Trump returned to office last year: His inner circle consists almost exclusively of hyperonline MAGA ideologues, whose passion for American landscapes generally begins and ends at the golf course. The Roosevelt Republicans are in retreat. The indoor Republicans have arrived.

In the past year or so, this new conservative vanguard has rolled out the most boldly anti-environment agenda in modern American history. Recently, this has included taking steps to allow a foreign company to mine for copper just upstream of Minnesota’s beloved Boundary Waters wilderness.

Before the rise of the indoor Republicans, conservatives’ affinity for wilderness was a powerful force in American politics. As the historian Douglas Brinkley put it to me, “There was something about huddling around the campfire exchanging stories, hunting and fishing it was part of the DNA of the Republican Party.”