In Memoriam: Turning India into a rice bowl, breadbasket

Prime minister Narendra Modi

A few days ago we lost Professor MS Swaminathan, a visionary who revolutionised agricultural science, a stalwart whose contribution to India will always be etched in golden letters. Prof Swaminathan loved India and wanted our nation, and our farmers in particular, to lead a life of prosperity. Academically brilliant, he could have chosen any career but he was so impacted by the Bengal famine of 1943 that he was clear that the one thing he would do, would be to study agriculture. At a relatively young age, he met Dr Norman Borlaug and followed his work in great detail. In the 1950’s, he was offered a faculty position in the US but he rejected it because he wanted to work in, and for India.

Think about the circumstances in which he guided our nation towards the path of self-sufficiency. In the first two decades after Independence, we were dealing with food shortage. In the early 1960s, India grappled with famine. It was then that Prof Swaminathan’s commitment and foresight ushered in a new era of agricultural prosperity. His pioneering work in agriculture and sectors like wheat-breeding led to a significant increase in wheat production, thus turning India from a food-deficient country into a self-sufficient nation. It earned him the title ‘Father of the Indian Green Revolution’.

The Revolution offered a glimpse of India’s can-do-spirit — that if we have a billion challenges, we also have a billion minds with the flame of innovation to overcome them. Five decades after the Revolution began, Indian agriculture has become far more modern and progressive. But, the foundations laid by Prof Swaminathan can never be forgotten. Over the years, he undertook pioneering research in combatting parasites affecting potato crops. His research also enabled potato crops to withstand cold weather. Today, the world is talking about millets or Shree Anna as super foods but Prof Swaminathan had encouraged the discourse around millets since the 90s.

My interactions with him were extensive. They began after I took over as Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001. During those days, Gujarat was not known for its agricultural prowess. Successive droughts, a super cyclone and a quake had impacted its growth trajectory. We launched many initiatives including the Soil Health Card, which enabled us to understand the soil better and address problems. In the context of this scheme, I met Prof Swaminathan. He appreciated the programme and also shared his valuable inputs. His endorsement was enough to convince those who were sceptical about the scheme, which would eventually set the stage for Gujarat’s agricultural success.

Our interactions continued during my Chief Ministerial tenure and also when I took over as Prime Minister. I met him at the International Agro-Biodiversity Congress in 2016 and the next year in 2017, I launched a two-part book series written by him.

The Kural describes the farmer as the pin that holds the world together. It’s because the farmer sustains everybody. Prof Swaminathan understood this principle very well. Many call him a “Krishi Vaigyanik” – an agricultural scientist. But, I have always believed that he was even more. He was a true “Kisan Vaigyanik” – a farmers’ scientist. He was a farmer at heart. His success is not restricted to academic excellence; it lies in the impact his work had outside laboratories, in farms and fields. His research narrowed the gap between scientific knowledge and its practical application. He consistently advocated for sustainable agriculture, emphasising the delicate balance between human advancement and ecological sustainability. Prof Swaminathan emphasised on improving the lives of the small farmers and ensuring they also enjoyed the fruits of innovation. He was particularly passionate about improving the lives of women farmers.

Another remarkable aspect about him is that he stands tall as a paragon of innovation and mentorship. When he won the World Food Prize in 1987, the first recipient of this prestigious honour, he used the prize money to establish a not-for-profit research foundation. Till date, it undertakes extensive work across various sectors. He has nurtured countless minds, instilling in them a passion for learning and innovation. In a rapidly changing world, his life reminds us of the enduring power of knowledge, mentorship, and innovation. He built institutions as well, credited with centres where vibrant research takes place. One of his stints was as Director, International Rice Research Institute, Manila. The South Asia Regional Centre of International Rice Research Institute was opened in Varanasi in 2018.

The Kural says that, “If those with ambitions remain steadfast, they will achieve what they desire, the way they desire it.” Here was a stalwart who decided early on in his life that he wants to strengthen agriculture and serve farmers. He did it exceptionally, innovatively, and passionately. Prof Swaminathan’s contributions continue to inspire and guide us as we navigate the path of agricultural innovation and sustainability. We must keep reaffirming our commitment to the principles he held dear, championing the cause of farmers and ensuring the fruits of scientific innovation reach the roots of our agricultural expanse, fostering growth, sustainability, and prosperity for generations to come.