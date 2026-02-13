IIT Guwahati researchers develop low-cost system to remove 99 pc arsenic from groundwater

"To address this, many conventional methods have been developed, and while some have been successful, these are difficult to implement in uncontrolled environments. Most methods rely on the addition of chemicals, extensive treatment periods and sophisticated equipment.

"Moreover, the methods need to be performed on site and have the potential to create surplus sludge, increasing the time and energy costs to disposal," he said.

Purkait said electrocoagulation offers a different approach. Instead of adding chemicals from outside, it uses an electric current to release metal ions from electrodes placed in the water.