Human Rights Issues: Oleg Orlov’s sentence: What next for Russia?

• ALEXEY STRELNIKOV

RUSSIA: On Tuesday, a court in Moscow sentenced Oleg Orlov, co-founder and co-chair of the human rights organization Memorial, to two and a half years in prison. The 70-year-old had been charged with “repeatedly discrediting” the Russian military after writing an article criticizing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and labelling President Vladimir Putin’s regime as “fascist.”

Orlov’s wife, Tatiana Kasatkina, was present at the verdict’s announcement. The two had jointly built up the Nobel Peace Prize-winning organization in the 1980s. Russian authorities have been clamping down on the entity’s work for years, and in 2021, the Russian Supreme Court ordered the outright liquidation of International Memorial and the Memorial Human Rights Center, the two branches of the organization.

Despite this, the activists and campaigners involved have carried on their fight, and on Tuesday, Kasatkina confirmed that they would continue to do so. “We will live, and we hope that what is happening right now will be over soon, and that Oleg and many others are released ahead of time,” she told reporters in front of the courthouse.

She also said that she believed the court had rushed the case in order to announce the verdict before the upcoming presidential elections in March. Members of the movement Veterans of Russia had initiated the case in response to an article by Orlov titled “They wanted fascism. They got it,” first published in the French online newspaper Mediapart. In his opinion piece, Orlov argued that, following the “bloody war unleashed by the Putin regime in Ukraine,” Russia had “slipped back into totalitarianism, only now of the fascist variety.”

A Moscow court had already sentenced Orlov to a fine of 150,000 rubles ($1,650) in October 2023. Two months later, however, a higher court canceled the decision and sent the case back to prosecutors. In court, Orlov demonstratively read Franz Kafka’s novel “The Trial,” and at times even refused to participate in proceedings. In his closing statement, he said that Russia’s “state of affairs really does have a few things in common” with the book’s plot, namely “absurdity and tyranny dressed up as formal adherence to some pseudo-legal procedures.”

Many public figures and politicians in and outside of Russia have called for Orlov’s release. In an online statement , the EU’s chief diplomat, Josep Borrell, called the sentence “politically motivated,” and said it “goes against the Russian legislation and the Russian Constitution.”

Nikolay Rybakov, the leader of the Russian opposition party Yabloko, called the court decision “counterproductive” and argued that it undermined state institutions. Svetlana Gannushkina, who helped set up the Memorial Human Rights Center in the 90s, believes the initial fine was meant to silence Orlov, or persuade him to leave the country. “But he couldn’t leave. Oleg might be one of the few people who still considers himself a patriot. To him, that doesn’t just mean loving your country’s culture and language,” she said. “Above all, it means standing up for freedom and human rights, and fighting for the right to tell the truth.”

Gannushkina said that Orlov’s prison sentence was yet another blow to human rights campaigners in Russia. But she added that such advocates were not yet ready to “go underground” just yet, as there are still some areas where one can work publicly.