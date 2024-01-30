German Phase-out: Will nuclear energy make a comeback?

One year ago, Germany took its three remaining nuclear power plants off the grid, consigning the technology to the history books. Nuclear fission was once seen as the future. In the early 1960s, politicians and scientists in Germany thought that it would provide an endless supply of electricity, without polluting the air. There was little discussion of the risks of nuclear accidents.



Heinz Smital, an atomic energy expert at Greenpeace, told DW that politicians at the time were euphoric: “From the very beginning, nuclear energy benefited from the fact that countries were interested in the technology, because of nuclear weapons. The energy companies weren’t interested in getting into nuclear power. The interest came from the national level.”

Jochen Flasbarth, the current State Secretary in the Ministry of Development, adds: “In the 1960s, Germany was still in ‘economic miracle’ mode. There was an enormous, almost naive faith in technology.” At the time, much of the air in Germany was dirty, and the sky was often clouded with smog, especially in the heavily industrialized western Ruhr region, home to much of the country’s steel and coal industry. Coal-burning power plants were a significant source of electricity. Nuclear energy was a clear alternative, promising “clean” energy.

Similar thinking took hold in the former East Germany, where the first commercial nuclear power plant went online in 1961. It was a time of confidence in the technology on both sides of the Iron Curtain. In the following years, a total of 37 nuclear reactors went into operation in Germany. Attitudes changed in the 1970s. Protesters from the growing environmentalist movement demonstrated at the construction sites of new power plants. “The anti-nuclear movement emerged in part as a protest by young people against their largely apolitical parents,” says Jochen Flasbarth. “This culminated in big anti-nuclear demonstrations.”

In 1979, the Three Mile Island power plant in the US suffered the world’s worst nuclear accident at the time, narrowly averting a nuclear disaster. Steffi Lemke of the Green Party, the current Federal Environment Minister, says, “Nuclear euphoria increasingly gave way to the realization that nuclear energy is not something [we can] control.” Then came the Chernobyl accident, in Ukraine, then part of the Soviet Union. On April 26, 1986, a reactor meltdown set a major nuclear accident in motion. The area is still contaminated — and the political fallout continues to this day.

Chernobyl contributed to growing skepticism about nuclear energy in Germany. “The construction of power plants collapsed after that. There were plans for 60 nuclear power plants in Germany alone,” said Heinz Smital of Greenpeace.

In 1980, the Green Party emerged from the anti-nuclear movement. Shutting down nuclear reactors was a core part of its program. In 1983, the party entered the Bundestag. In 1998, the Greens became part of a governing coalition for the first time, joining the Social Democrats (SPD). The two parties moved to phase out nuclear energy, against fierce resistance from the center-right Christian Democrats (CDU) and Christian Social Union (CSU), who later called for a “phase-out of the phase-out.” But in 2011, the CDU and CSU changed their position after the nuclear disaster in Fukushima, Japan. Chancellor Angela Merkel announced the end of nuclear energy in Germany. The last reactor in Germany was finally shut down in March 2023.