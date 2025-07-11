Enhancing Inclusivity: A new Barbie wears blue polka-dots, glucose monitor

Barbie — with her tiny waist, long legs and eternally slender physique — has long looked the same. But over at least the last couple of decades, Mattel has responded to criticism of its unrealistic beauty standards by creating dolls that reflect a wider segment of society.

On Tuesday, the company continued that push with its newest doll: Barbie with Type 1 diabetes.

She is as fashionable as ever. She proudly displays her insulin pump, while wearing a polka-dotted outfit that matches her blue high-heeled boots and blue purse. She also has a pink continuous glucose monitor on her arm. The medical equipment is accurate, and the fabric print — blue circles — is a global symbol of diabetes awareness.

The company released the Barbie with Breakthrough T1D, an advocacy and research organisation with the goal of finding a cure for diabetes.

Introducing a doll with Type 1 diabetes was part of Mattel’s “commitment to inclusivity and representation,” Krista Berger, the company’s senior vice president of Barbie and global head of dolls, said in a statement. She said a Barbie with an insulin pump would help some children see themselves in the stories they imagine while playing.

Tens of millions of Americans have some form of diabetes. Type 1 diabetes is a chronic autoimmune disease that causes the pancreas to make very little insulin or none at all.

Unlike Type 2 diabetes, which usually emerges slowly in adulthood and can sometimes be reversed early on with exercise and dietary changes, Type 1 often strikes in childhood or adolescence.

On TikTok and Instagram, some users with Type 1 diabetes expressed their joy with the new Barbie, some sharing emotional posts about seeing their disease represented.

Anurati Aggarwal, who posts about Type 1 diabetes online from Goa, India, was among them.

“Sorry I can’t hold my excitement,” she said on Instagram. “This is actually so emotional for me. The little me who was obsessed with Barbies would lose her mind if she saw this.”

Managing diabetes can be difficult. People with the disease have to monitor sugar levels and inject insulin around the clock. It can also lead to complications including heart disease, blindness, kidney damage and the possibility of losing a limb to amputation.

The newest Barbie is part of Mattel’s Fashionistas line, which the company has called its “most diverse doll line.” Last year, Mattel introduced a blind Barbie, who has a red-and-white cane with a marshmallow roller tip and sunglasses suited for light-sensitive eyes.

In 2019, Mattel released a Barbie in a wheelchair and a Barbie with a prosthetic limb. Other dolls in the Fashionistas line include a Barbie with Down syndrome, a Barbie with hearing aids, a bald Barbie, a Barbie with a skin condition and Barbies with different hair types and body shapes.

Barbie, one of the most successful dolls of all time, was criticised for a period in the early 2000s as other companies started to manufacture more diverse and inclusive dolls while she continued to look roughly the same as her 1959 self. In 2010, the company apologised for a book about Barbie and computers that critics said was sexist.

Since then, the company has worked to reinvent Barbie.

And in 2023, Barbie’s favourite colour — bright pink, obviously — catapulted back to the centre of popular culture with the release of “Barbie,” the movie directed by Greta Gerwig that earned $1.4 billion worldwide.

