End game: Smart way for Trump to end Israel-Iran war

Behind the strikes and counterstrikes in the current Israel-Iran war stands the clash of two strategic doctrines, one animating Iran and the other animating Israel, that are both deeply flawed. President Donald Trump has a chance to correct both of them and to create the best opportunity for stabilising the Middle East in decades — if he is up to it.

Iran’s flawed strategic doctrine, which was also practised by its proxy, Hezbollah, to equally bad result, is a doctrine I call trying to out-crazy an adversary. Iran and Hezbollah are always ready to go all the way, thinking that whatever their opponents might do in response, Hezbollah or Iran will always outdo them with a more extreme measure.

You name it — assassinate the prime minister of Lebanon, Rafik Hariri; blow up the US Embassy in Beirut; help Bashar Assad murder thousands of his people to stay in power — the imprints of Iran and its Hezbollah proxy are behind them all, together or separately. They tell the world in effect: “No one will out-crazy us, so beware if you get in a fight with us, you will lose. Because we go all the way — and you moderates just go away.”

That Iranian doctrine did help Hezbollah drive Israel out of southern Lebanon. But where it fell short was Iran and Hezbollah thinking they could drive Israelis out of their biblical homeland. Iran and Hezbollah are delusional in this regard — Hamas too. They keep referring to the Jewish state as a foreign colonial enterprise, with no indigenous connection to the land, and therefore, they assume the Jews will eventually meet the same fate as the Belgians in the Belgian Congo. That is, under enough pressure, they will eventually go back to their own version of Belgium.

But the Israeli Jews have no Belgium. They are as indigenous to their biblical homeland as the Palestinians, no matter what “anticolonial” nonsense they teach at elite universities. Therefore, you will never out-crazy the Israeli Jews. If push comes to shove, they will out-crazy you.

They will play by the local rules, and yes, those are not the rules of the Geneva Conventions. They are the rules of the Middle East, which I call Hama Rules — named after the Hama attacks perpetrated by the Syrian government of Hafez Assad in 1982, the aftermath of which I covered. Assad wiped out the Muslim Brotherhood in Hama by mercilessly levelling whole swaths of the city, whole blocks of apartments, into a parking lot. Hama rules are no rules at all.

Former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, both thought that they could out-crazy the Israeli Jews, that Israel would never try to kill them personally, that Israel was, as Nasrallah liked to say, a “spider web” that would just unravel one day under pressure. He paid with his life with that miscalculation last year, and the supreme leader probably would have as well if Trump had not intervened, reportedly, last week to stop Israel from killing him. These Israeli Jews will not be out-crazied. That is how they still have a state in a very tough neighbourhood.

That said, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his band of extremists running the Israeli government today are in the grip of their own strategic fallacy, which I call the doctrine of “once and for all.”

I wish I had a dollar for every time, after some murderous attack on Israeli Jews by Palestinians or Iranian proxies, the Israeli government declared that it was going to solve the problem with force “once and for all.”

There are only two ways to finish off this problem once and for all. One is for Israel to permanently occupy the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and all of Iran, as America did to Germany and Japan after World War II, and try to change the political culture. But Israel has no chance of occupying all of Iran, and it has occupied the West Bank for 58 years and still has not wiped out Hamas’ influence there, let alone secular Palestinian nationalism. That is because Palestinians are every bit as indigenous as the Jews in their homeland. Israel will never “once and for all them” into submission, unless they kill every last one.

The only way to even get close to ending the Israeli-Palestinian conflict “once and for all” is by working toward a two-state solution. This brings me to what Trump should do regarding Iran. He says he still hopes “there’s going to be a deal.” If he wants a good deal, he should declare that he is doing two things at once.

One, that he will equip Israel’s air force with the B-2 bombers and 30,000-pound bunker-buster bombs and US trainers that would give Israel the capacity to destroy all of Iran’s underground nuclear facilities unless Iran immediately agrees to allow teams from the International Atomic Energy Agency to disassemble these facilities and to have access into every nuclear site in Iran to recover all fissile material that Tehran has generated. Only if Iran completely complies with these conditions should it be allowed to have a civilian nuclear program under strict IAEA controls. But Iran will comply only under a credible threat of force.

At the same time, Trump should declare that his administration recognises the Palestinians as a people who have a right to national self-determination. But to realise that, they must demonstrate that they can fulfil the responsibilities of statehood by generating a new Palestinian Authority leadership that the US deems credible, free of corruption and committed both to effectively serving Palestinian citizens in the West Bank and Gaza and to coexisting with Israel.

Trump must also make clear, though, that he will not tolerate the rapid settlement expansion and one-state reality that Israel is now creating, which is a prescription for a forever war because Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza won’t disappear or “once and for all” give up their national identity and aspirations. To that end, Trump could also say that his administration will be committed to sponsoring peace talks for a two-state solution, with the Trump peace plan for a pathway toward two states from his previous presidency as the minimum starting point, but not the ending point. That the parties themselves must negotiate directly.

@The New York Times