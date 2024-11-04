Editorial: Wild things

• Earlier this week, the World Wildlife Fund’s Living Planet Index (LPI) report spoke about a 73% average decline in wildlife populations since 1970. The study does not elaborate upon the species lost; the number or percentage of species or populations in decline; or the number of extinctions. When unpacked by experts in the conservation space, this metric implied that across the 34,000+ studied wildlife populations, the average decline was 73%. Around half of the studied populations were in decline, while half were either increasing or stable. The major shifts in this report, as compared to the previous one, pertains to Europe and Central Asia; and Africa where the reductions are significant in the recent update.

With regard to India, the numbers are quite disconcerting. Analysts have underlined an alarming decline in the population of three vulture species in India between 1992-2002. The white rumped vulture population dipped by 67%; the Indian vulture by 48%; and the slender billed vulture by a whopping 89% in 2022, as compared to their populations in 2002. The study also noted the strongest dip in freshwater populations (85%) followed by terrestrial (69%) and marine populations (56%) among the 34,836 monitored wildlife populations comprising 5,495 vertebrate species of amphibians, birds, fish, mammals and reptiles. Ecological degradation as well as loss of habitats prompted primarily by the food system, coupled with phenomena like pollution and climate change has spiked the potential of hitting a local, regional and global tipping point.

These statistics seem topical when seen in the context of developments transpiring across India. Earlier in October, forest department officials in Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, UP, raised concerns after more than 10 tigers mysteriously disappeared from the sugarcane fields of the Amaria block over the last two years, with leopards taking over their habitat. A high level panel is now being formed to determine whether the tigers were poached or if they migrated due to changes in their ecosystem. The Reserve had previously seen a sharp increase in its tiger population, growing from 23 in 2014 to 72, far exceeding the Reserve’s capacity to support 30-35 tigers. This has also led to about 40% of the Reserve’s tigers straying into agricultural zones.

Such episodes have a bearing on Chennai as well, more specifically, in biodiverse zones such as the IIT Madras campus, which is witnessing a troubling rise in roadkill and disease outbreaks among the protected animals. Over the past two weeks, a blackbuck fawn and a spotted deer fawn died on campus. The blackbuck enjoys the highest level of protection under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, but it is particularly vulnerable during the breeding season. On the other hand, a TB outbreak has also been reported among free ranging spotted deer on campus. Enforcement of speed limits remains a challenge in the campus as vehicles continue to breach the speed limit and endanger wildlife.

On-campus wildlife aside, the LPI study has cited Chennai as a vulnerable region, where rapid urbanisation has led to an 85% decline in wetland areas during the period, which has left human populations vulnerable to droughts and floods. The city could possibly take some notes from regions that have lost their vulture populations. Vultures provide essential ecosystem functions by removing carcasses, recycling nutrients and reducing transmission of diseases. Protecting the critical scavengers is a must for the welfare of other species, a lesson that should not be lost on those at the top of the food chain.