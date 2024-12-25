Editorial: When Pushpa 2 came to shove

The social media warfare between Telangana chief minister and the Hyderabad police on one side and popular Telugu film actor Allu Arjun on the other is yet another example of how a celebrity’s privilege can become a weapon in the hands of his or her adversaries.

The actor is currently embroiled in a controversy following the tragic stampede at a theatre in Hyderabad during a screening of his latest film Pushpa 2 on December 4. Arjun made an unannounced promotional appearance at the theatre, which triggered a stampede in the hall resulting in the death of a 35-year-old woman named Revathi and critical injuries to her eight-year-old son.

The incident led to police proceedings against the theatre management and the star himself, who was arrested on December 13 and released on bail a day later. Since then, a social media war has ensued between Allu Arjun and law enforcement, with CM Revanth Reddy joining the fray.

In the aftermath of the stampede, the actor is facing allegations that he ignored warnings from the police regarding the dangerous situation developing due to his appearance at the show. As per the police, they tried to inform him about the unfolding chaos and urged him to leave the theatre for his own safety and to facilitate crowd management. They said the theatre management and the actor’s guards impeded the police even as a dangerous crush was going on inside the cinema hall. But, the star has publicly denied these claims, stating no police officer approached him during the screening. This assertion was met with scepticism as police released video evidence suggesting otherwise, showing officers attempting to alert him about the emergency situation. Both sides have tried to rally public opinion through social media, with the actor alleging that a “character assassination” was being carried out against him, and the city police chief showing CCTV video to the media to drive home his point. These exchanges escalated further when protesters vandalized Allu Arjun’s residence this week. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, a man well-schooled in the ways of social media, weighed in with a statement in the Assembly, arguing that the police were only trying to pinpoint how the incident occurred and underline why prominent personalities should take responsibility for any trouble their appearances may cause. The Hyderabad cops have charged Allu Arjun and his security team with culpable homicide not amounting to murder. With the case now becoming a grudge match between the actor and the law enforcement agencies, the police commissioner has indicated that they might seek to cancel his bail.

Revanth Reddy has a point in criticising Allu Arjun for conducting a rally-like event outside the theatre without taking proper permissions and for refusing to leave when advised by authorities. There is certainly a case to be made for celebrities taking responsibility for public safety when making promotional appearances. After making a proforma statement expressing sorrow about the death of Revathi, the star and his team sought to turn the episode into a public show, arranging a hero’s reception and soppy family drama when he was released after one night in custody. This is not to say the Hyderabad police have acted without error in the episode. They should have acted post haste when the stampede was developing; their intervention should have been firmer during the tragedy. They should now carry out due process against the theatre management instead of making it a slanging match with the star.