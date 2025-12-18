Editorial | VBSA Bill: Reform or overreach?

The BJP-led NDA government’s latest manoeuvre, the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025, has met with resistance, and consequently, the government has proposed to send it to a Joint Parliamentary Committee to be constituted by the Speaker. Going by its past track record and its centralising tendencies in the polity in general and in higher education in particular, the BJP will have its way later if not sooner. Back in 2018, its Higher Education Commission of India (HECI) Bill met with stiff opposition from several sections of civil society, and the party retreated temporarily by consigning it to a deep freezer, only to quietly bring it back after seven years by rechristening it. The new Bill emanates from the controversial National Education Policy 2020, which, according to its critics, is aligned more with the party’s ideology and its predisposition towards over-centralisation of power at the cost of autonomy of state government than improving the education sector.

The Bill proposes an apex higher education commission which will replace three national bodies, namely, the UGC, the AICTE and the NCTE (National Council for Teacher Education). Instead, it will have three councils – one each for regulation, accreditation and academic standards. The Bill repeals the three Acts providing for constituting these bodies. It is true that there have been overlaps between the three bodies, resulting in duplication or even conflict. Secondly, new multidisciplinary courses relating to cutting edge technologies like AI, machine learning and other futuristic subjects require new standards. On the face of it, though the Bill seems to be a rejig of the existing system ostensibly to set higher benchmarks for quality and standards, no one could disagree with this generic ideal. However, the opposition has valid concerns about the potential for violation of the federal structure. In the guise of improving standards, the government is undermining even the residual autonomy of regulatory bodies, which, over the years, have allegedly been compromised. The apprehensions of opposition parties regarding the government’s intent are not unfounded. The non-BJP state governments have every reason to be sceptical about Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s assurance that States will have a role to play in the new system and perceive it as a ruse. Even some eminent educationists have expressed concern about the BJP trying to infuse the ideology of the RSS and its affiliates in higher education.

Not just the political parties, but even key stakeholders are opposed to the Bill. A coordination committee of teachers and students organisations described the Bill as an attempt to initiate a structural shift towards “dismantling” public funded higher education. The VBSA 2025 vests funding powers in the union education ministry by delinking funding and regulation. With the purse strings in its hands, the Centre could abuse it to coerce educational institutions into toeing its ideological line. There have been reports of the Centre withholding funds to states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal for resisting some aspects of NEP 2020. Another example of petty politics is the centre refusing to disburse funds if the prime minister’s photograph was not displayed in ration shops.

The problem is with the intent of the Central Government and given the trust deficit, it needs wider consultation and should not be in a hurry to unilaterally bulldoze laws, especially when higher education impacts the future of millions of students.