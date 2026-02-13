Editorial: There’s no Mysore Scandal here

The current controversy over engaging the film actress Tamannaah Bhatia as brand ambassador for Mysore Sandal Soap belongs to the latter category.



The BJP and pro-Kannada groups see an incongruity in selecting an actress with Punjabi-Sindhi roots to be the face of Mysore Sandal, a sandalwood-scented brand of soap that is iconic in Karnataka.

The brand’s history dates back to the World War I period when Maharaja Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV of the erstwhile Kingdom of Mysore set up the Government Soap Factory in Bangalore and sent an industrial chemist to London to master soap-making technology and develop a unique formula using sandalwood oil.

In later years, the brand’s emblem Sharabha, a mythical creature with the body of a lion and the head of an elephant, evolved and added to the mystique of the brand. Recognising the unique attributes of the brand, it was granted a Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2006.