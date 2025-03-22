Editorial: The warnings LED billboards display

Digital display boards for advertising have been controversial in Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Among policymakers and lawmakers, there has been a dilemma and it is reflected in the pull and tension between supporters and those who are opposed to large billboards. In an effort to generate more revenue, the civic body, in its recent budget, has proposed the installation of 100 more digital billboards through a public-private partnership (PPP) model to display both government and private advertisements. Obviously, revenue generation is a priority and necessary for developing the city and providing civic amenities. However, there are lingering doubts about the safety aspects the digital boards bring along.

Chennai and Tamil Nadu are known to adopt a conservative approach to outdoor digital boards as citizen groups and resident associations have been vocal in expressing opposition to them and it was taken to courts too. In 2023, the State government took cautious steps towards allowing the installation of digital LED boards in cities and towns. The government order was an effort to regulate it keeping in mind the safety aspect.

Large high-tech screens clearly pose a danger and studies have shown that they can easily distract drivers and are a cause for road accidents. This has been established by scientific studies which use eye-tracking tools. When vehicles are moving at a certain speed, even a momentary distraction could increase the risk of accidents and crashes. On the road, often drivers need to make quick decisions and distractions slow down the decision-making process. Another issue is poor vehicle control. Besides distraction, light pollution (excessive artificial light) can have adverse side effects affecting the health of the people.

An even bigger problem is the size of billboards and their collapse resulting in loss of lives and damage to property. The Mumbai billboard collapse claimed several lives and rang alarm bells among urban planners and lawmakers regarding the clear danger. This problem is not restricted to countries like India.

Very large billboards cannot withstand gusty winds. Secondly, the faulty design and engineering, the stability of structures, especially scaffoldings, and building roofs, are not scientifically studied and periodically inspected to ensure that the billboard does not collapse.

Governments in India and abroad however seem to be of the view that billboards are a necessary evil and banning them completely is neither desirable nor practical in the age of advertising and consumerism. They seem to adopt a middle path of allowing billboards but regulating them.

Governments tend to put restrictions regarding size and dimensions, luminance (intensity of light emitted), dwell time, scrolling frequency, transitions, etc and finally the location. Governments need to adopt and implement restrictions depending on the location such as commercial, residential and recreational areas, high-traffic zones, and highways. Authorities need to be more stringent when it comes to allowing billboards in known accident-prone zones and in areas which are vulnerable to gusty winds and windstorms. Any laxity in enforcing rules and regulations could cost precious lives.