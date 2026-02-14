Editorial: Raging bulls, prancing horses & cheap lives

In the latest episode, the 26-year-old scion of a wealthy business family in Kanpur was allegedly involved in a high-speed crash in which several persons sustained injuries. It took four days for the police to take him into custody – and it took him only hours to get bail from a local court, which declined to grant remand. After public outcry and social media outrage, disciplinary action was initiated against a local police official for alleged procedural lapses.

In accidents involving the affluent, a distressing aspect is drivers belonging to economically disadvantaged sections of the society coming forward to own the responsibility. By design or otherwise, the system tends to work in favour of the rich through manipulation and clever use of loopholes. In many cases, this makes it nearly impossible to successfully prosecute and bring the culprits to justice. This seems to be giving the rich the confidence and license to be callous and reckless.