Editorial: Privatisation and workers’ rights

In the private sector, there has been a trend towards outsourcing or employing staff as contract workers for most of the job functions relating to support staff. With employment growth nearly stagnating, especially for educated youth, the start-ups came up with gig work, which characterises workers as independent contractors. This loophole absolves them of the responsibilities of an employer to pay minimum wages and provide better working conditions. It is this dubious and exploitative characterisation that lends some “respectability” in name and paves the way for educated youth belonging to middle and lower-income families to take up gig work. And, there is an army of privileged apologists who justify gig work using the specious and questionable argument of “something is better than nothing”. The strikes by GCC, ASHA and gig workers, who mostly hail from underprivileged classes and castes, demonstrate the importance of unions, advocacy and collective action for a fair deal and a push for broader reforms.