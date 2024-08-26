Editorial: More action, less drama

In a milieu replete with wannabee Chief Ministers who assume a few box office hits and a bit of stardom would be adequate to have a crack at political power, few really walked the talk. Even “super stars” have only withdrawn after boisterous big talk. In that, Vijay’s daring plunge into the long game of politics merits commendation. But, it is only the start of a long innings of education, organisation building, endurance, a bit of bravado and above all hard work. Politics is not a three-hour show of songs, dance, stunt and some comic relief, all of which he is quite good at.

It is a serious business of inculcating ideology in the cadre and inspiring confidence among the masses. Vijay’s larger than life image and fame could be a definite value addition. But, he is still a greenhorn in the art of winning votes. Announcing the party’s name – Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam- on social media and unveiling the party flag after a six-month break between movie commitments can be argued as a ‘strategy’, as some of his inadequately politicised lieutenants have been defending on the mainstream media, but they are not virtues that win voters.

Parties are not launched and run in instalments like the first look, teaser, trailer, song release and grand opening of movies. There are no rewards for second guessing in politics. It is now or never. Regional, national and international issues cry for one’s attention and articulation, irrespective of which side of the political spectrum one is on. Mere mouthing of concern, like Vijay did on Kallakurichi Hooch tragedy, or on NEET exemption issues, without offending the powers that be, is a definite downslide.

A sit-down with some of his senior colleagues from the industry should suffice. The political forays of Kamal Haasan, and dozens of other unsuccessful predecessors, including Vijayakanth, the most successful among the lot in the recent decades, is a script Vijay must pay heed to, if he is to learn, remain relevant and possibly succeed in politics. While the oath he administered at the unveiling of the flag hinted at his ideological moorings, he must convincingly explain to the people how would stand out from his contenders to achieve the victory he so desires.

The reluctance to explicate his ‘flag’, more so when it is mired in a controversy over the elephantine symbolism, and reserve it for a still unscheduled future party conference, is too much to ask from an impatient electorate waiting to know if he were pro-Dravidian, anti-Dravidian or neither. It would bode well for Vijay and his TVK, if he comes clean on his ideology at the earliest, and conveys his action plan at least to his yet to be appointed functionaries a year and a half ahead of the crucial Assembly election.

Personally, the actor must exhibit at least a semblance of the democracy he proposes to stand for. Isolating oneself within an army of bouncers on the dais, and dishing out diktats to functionaries at his convenience are traits of tyrants that an electorate yearning for consultation despise. History is fraught with evidence that a support base addicted to an individual’s aura, and devoid of deep political education, would only lead a debutant politician down the road to perdition. Unless actor Vijay transforms himself into a full-time politician, assimilating with the people, victory would play truant and absorb him into the deep abyss of political irrelevance.