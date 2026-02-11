Editorial: Money talks in cricket

Obviously, money was a major consideration in the reversal. That it took a broad coalition to bring it about is an indication of the stakes involved. Sri Lanka, for instance, stood to lose huge revenue from match tourism and ticket sales for the game in Colombo. That is why President Anura Dissanayake chipped in with a phone call to his Pakistani counterpart Shahbaz Sharif.

The commercial value of an India-Pakistan encounter is immense, not only to the two contestants, but also to the ICC and all its other members. An India-Pakistan clash in an ICC tournament is estimated to generate over Rs 2,200 crore in revenue. This money goes into a wider pool and is distributed round the table for development of the game in each member country.

Pakistan’s U-turn gives an opportunity for Indian cricket jingoists to do their usual flex before a match. Revenue from this encounter is much more crucial for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) than for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). For the former, the take from just one India-Pakistan ICC game can equal seven years of earnings while for the latter it would amount to about 4% of its revenue—most of which comes from the Indian Premier League.