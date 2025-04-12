Editorial: Menstruation Taboos

Every now and then, there will be reports which throw light on the dark pockets in Tamil Nadu casting doubts on the much-touted progressive nature of the society. A Class 8 student was forced to write the annual exam sitting outside the classroom as she was menstruating. Whether the school authorities decided or whether the mother was in some way responsible for it are matters of investigation. What can be said conclusively is the practice of keeping a menstruating girl or woman in isolation is still being practised among sections of the society and in many parts of TN. Journalists have travelled extensively and reported its existence, especially the practice of isolating women in a secluded, designated “resting” place away from the households. There is anecdotal evidence that the practice of isolation is not limited to rural areas or hinterlands. It would come as a surprise to some that it is not entirely eradicated in the urban and semi-urban areas. The state should launch extensive survey to identify its prevalence so that it could launch targeted interventions.

There are central and state governments trying to address the issue through schemes for distribution of free and subsidised sanitary napkins to adolescent girls and women from economically-disadvantaged backgrounds. It does help in changing to sanitary pads. Usually, the distribution is linked to an awareness programme about safe and hygienic menstrual health practices. ASHA workers and school teachers are involved in the distribution of pads which are sometimes a part of a larger kit, sometimes called a dignity kit. These kits have underwear, soap and other personal hygiene items. To make sanitary pads affordable, the central government makes available Oxo-biodegradable sanitary napkins named ‘Suvidha’ available at Rs 1 per pad through 9,000 Janaushadhi Kendras under the PM Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP). These are important initiatives and their effectiveness and impact has been mixed and varied due to factors like inequalities arising out of rich-poor, educated-uneducated, rural-urban divides.

Experts say interventions should be at two levels. One, improve standard of living so that the households seek education, have access to scientific information and household finances enough to facilitate adoption of menstrual hygiene products. Two, sustained awareness campaigns aimed at change in thinking and behaviour relating to menstruation. Both have to work in tandem. Otherwise, despite education and affordability, unhealthy practices will continue to thrive. Similarly, despite having the awareness and acceptance of the importance of menstrual hygiene, economic backwardness becomes an obstacle to adoption of menstrual hygiene. Promoting menstrual leave in workplaces and providing restroom breaks for female students to address menstrual needs would also help in normalising it and indirectly spread awareness about menstruation especially among men and boys resulting in reduction of stigma and improving scientific understanding.

Lastly, cognizant of the challenges girl students face during examinations, the Ministry of Education had in fact issued a Menstrual Hygiene Management advisory, a kind of SOP, to all schools in states and union territories on how to support female students appearing for the Board examinations for Classes 10 and 12. This needs to be followed strictly in all schools during various examinations to avert such incidents. Empower girls so that they can gain confidence to seek and use menstrual products and challenge stigma when they come across it.