Editorial: Manipur needs durable peace

There has been some progress in Manipur with the lifting of President’s rule and the formation of a government headed by Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh. But within days, violence erupted in some parts of the State.
Unlike the previous clashes between people belonging to majority Meitei and minority Kuki communities, this time the ethnic violence involved Kuki and Naga communities in Ukhrul, which complicates the problem further.
The unrest, protests, arson, gun fire, internet shutdown, and people fleeing homes in some pockets point to the fragile nature of peace in the State, which is already riven by decades of festering ethnic violence.
These developments put a question mark on claims of work done with regard to confidence-building and peace dialogues during the year-long President’s Rule. In hindsight, one could say that the administration did succeed in controlling violence to a great extent, besides providing some relief to the displaced families. But clearly that is not enough.
The choice of two Deputy Chief Ministers – one each representing the Kukis and the Nagas – while the chief minister is from the dominant Meitei community reveals some thoughtful course correction. Also, unlike his predecessor who was known to be a polarising figure, the incumbent CM has the image of being a relatively moderate leader who could rope in Kuki and Naga leaders to support the government.
It is not clear why the BJP was adamant in retaining Biren Singh as chief minister even when he was proving to be the problem, rather than someone who can provide the solution.
He was brazenly partisan or sectarian and there were credible allegations regarding instigation of violence. Moreover, there were many leaders in the ruling BJP and its allies who were not favourably disposed to him and his leadership.
What the new government’s mandate is and will it deliver it are the questions that need to be asked. In a social media post, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence that it will work diligently towards furthering development.
But before that, the government needs to get its act together in restoring durable peace and normalcy. It needs to expedite the ongoing recovery of looted and illegal weapons, dismantling of bunkers and restrain militant elements.
Manipur continues to be intractable for the BJP and to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is known for his troubleshooting skills. The joint talks have not yielded the desired result of bridging the gap, as the trust deficit continues to deepen.
Strong arm tactics, which even the UPA government tried by invoking the draconian Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), and prioritising narrow party agenda over broader interests have proven to be counterproductive.
The opposition parties have been arguing for announcing a special financial package and holding fresh elections.
Instead of taking the opposition into confidence, the Home Minister resorted to deflection by talking about violence in neighbouring West Bengal or in the north east during the UPA reign. Also, the prevailing distrust against civil society organisations makes it difficult to involve them in key initiatives.
The BJP-led governments at the Centre and the State need to restore enduring normalcy and then follow it up with dialogue to address the Kuki demands for separate administration and the Meitei demands relating to land and their identity before the next Assembly elections.