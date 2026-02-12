Editorial: Manipur needs durable peace

These developments put a question mark on claims of work done with regard to confidence-building and peace dialogues during the year-long President’s Rule. In hindsight, one could say that the administration did succeed in controlling violence to a great extent, besides providing some relief to the displaced families. But clearly that is not enough.

The choice of two Deputy Chief Ministers – one each representing the Kukis and the Nagas – while the chief minister is from the dominant Meitei community reveals some thoughtful course correction. Also, unlike his predecessor who was known to be a polarising figure, the incumbent CM has the image of being a relatively moderate leader who could rope in Kuki and Naga leaders to support the government.