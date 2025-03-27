Editorial: Ironing out Dhaka wrinkles

India’s relationship with Bangladesh has been going through a rough patch in the wake of regime change following student-led protests against Sheikh Hasina’s government. India’s relationship with the interim government headed by Mohammed Yunus was off to a rocky start. Now Dhaka seems to be making some friendly overtures, possibly to mend the strained ties. Bangladesh took the initiative and sought a meeting between its Chief Advisor Yunus and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bangkok, where the two leaders will be attending the sixth BIMSTEC summit. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told a parliamentary panel that the request is under consideration.

Both countries are aware of the strained relations but India has been treading cautiously about the way forward. There are some contentious issues between the two countries. India is caught on the horns of a dilemma regarding Sheikh Hasina who is in India and Bangladesh has sought her extradition by submitting a note verbale, which is a diplomatic communication between two countries. India acknowledged the receipt of the note, but Bangladesh said it had not received any official response in this regard. India continues to maintain a studied silence. India has its reasons to do so as the request could be construed as of a political nature. The Bangladesh request does not inspire confidence that, if extradited, the former PM would get a fair trial, given the prevailing atmosphere of hostility and the baying for her blood. Bangladesh should get its act together and create an environment where the administration of justice would be fair and just.

Another thorn in the relationship is the issue of persecution of and violence against minorities in Bangladesh. India has been quite concerned about the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities in Bangladesh. This concern has been conveyed and reiterated to the authorities of the interim government of Bangladesh at the highest level. India has stated unequivocally that it is the interim government’s responsibility to protect Hindus and other minorities, as well as their properties and religious institutions. The response of the Bangladesh government has been tepid and it has been making half-hearted efforts to investigate the killings of the Hindus. At the ministerial and other levels, India and Bangladesh have been holding parleys to resolve issues.

Both sides are unable to find a breakthrough. The US has sent a strong signal to Bangladesh regarding the safety of minorities and urged the two countries to resolve their differences peacefully. What could be on the minds of India and the US is the perceived increase in China’s influence on the interim government and also apprehension that Bangladesh would veer towards Islamic radicalism. Both these will have geopolitical ramifications for India and the US.

India has an unenviable task cut out for it. How will India steer Bangladesh towards building a democratic, progressive and inclusive country, without being perceived as an unwanted intervention by a “big brother”? It is critical for the safety and security of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. Secondly, India has a long, multi-faceted relationship with its neighbour, and to further deepen the relationship, the hurdles need to be removed. Bangladesh should find ways of engaging with India and explore ways and means in India’s Neighbourhood First and Act East policies. Bilateral trade and development partnerships could help ease tensions created by political developments.